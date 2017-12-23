[Guest Report] Samsung calls for united front on developing 5G

[SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Philip Marnick, director of OFCOM Spectrum Group and chair of the European Radio Spectrum Policy Group, speaks at the Silicon Valley 5G Summit on Oct.19, 2017. The first Silicon Valley 5G Summit was held on Oct.19, 2016, at the Samsung Research America Campus in California. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics, together with Samsung Research America, hosted the Silicon Valley 5G Summit at the Samsung Electronics America Campus in California on Oct. 19, 2016. The summit brought together global telecommunications leaders from across the value chain to lay the foundation for an open end-to-end ecosystem for 5G networks.More than 100 industry leaders gathered to discuss the opportunities and challenges involved in the commercialization of 5G technologies. The participants consisted of chipmakers and other component manufacturers, telecom operators, universities, industry analysts, system vendors, investors, policymakers and measurement equipment vendors, representing a wide cross-section of interests and expertise.The summit addressed the current status, challenges and requirements for creating business opportunities for 5G technologies. Government officials discussed the role of policymakers to enable 5G services through allocation of spectrums, while attendees examined the market outlook for new 5G service opportunities including fixed wireless access and the future of mobile connectivity services.Industry experts, including academics and eco-partners, held discussions on key technologies for creating an aligned 5G evolution path, helping to shape an end-to-end ecosystem through testing, verifying and optimizing the radio frequency performance of 5G candidate frequencies above and below 6 gigahertz.The summit consisted of sessions and exhibitions that featured a diverse range of ecosystem partners showcasing products and services. This summit program was designed to show the beginnings of a strong and viable ecosystem that could support rapid 5G commercialization.Samsung Electronics’ second Silicon Valley 5G Summit was held on Oct. 20. The event provided an important platform for the telecommunications industry to engage in ecosystem-building discussions with the aim of strengthening the upcoming commercialization of 5G technologies.“We believe it is time to come together and shape the new era of 5G,” said Paul Cheun Kyung-whoon, executive vice president and head of the next-generation communications business team at Samsung Electronics, “and to that goal, it is critical to build a sustainable ecosystem by inviting all industry stakeholders to share their perspectives on how 5G will develop over the next few years. The collective intelligence we have seen today is the result of interaction between various industry segments, and I am confident that this will act as a catalyst in transforming 5G from vision to reality.”“5G technologies will help bring about many new and enhanced services. Looking at the current pace of the market, 5G fixed wireless access commercial services could be available in a few years’ time,” said Daryl Schoolar, principal analyst at Ovum. “For 5G fixed wireless access to be successful, it will need a robust ecosystem in order to drive innovation, keep prices down and ensure a strong multivendor environment.”“The wireless revolution is remaking our civic and commercial life. To power our mobile future and lead the world in 5G service, we need to free up more spectrums and make smart choices about infrastructure. That’s why this discussion is so important,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, member of the Federal Communications Commission.While the first summit took place amid early prototype testing of 5G technologies and focused on building a sustainable and feasible vision for 5G, the second summit, as the first real-world trials were already underway, shifted focus to a discussion of commercial realities. Topics at the event ranged from 5G spectrum potential and standardization efforts to understanding operators’ road maps for first-wave 5G services as well as enterprise challenges and how 5G could potentially solve these problems.The second Silicon Valley 5G Summit placed considerable emphasis on ensuring representation across the value chain, with presenters and attendees including major telecom vendors, pioneering mobile service providers from across the globe, government regulatory bodies, IT and application service providers, chipset and infrastructure component vendors, test equipment vendors and potential end users.Samsung Electronics along with KDDI, a Fortune 500 company based in Japan and one of Asia’s largest telecommunication providers, have successfully completed the first demonstration of 5G service on a train traveling at over 100 kilometers an hour (60 miles per hour).During the demonstration, the companies achieved a successful downlink and uplink handover as well as peak speed of 1.7 gigabits per second. The tests were carried out from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19 this year in the city of Saitama, near Tokyo.For the tests, Samsung’s 5G pre-commercial end-to-end solution was used. The technology is composed of a 5G router, radio access unit, virtualized RAN and virtualized core.The demonstration leveraged capabilities driven by 5G, such as high throughput, low latency and massive connections, which verified potential services and use cases that would be highly-beneficial to passengers and operators of high-speed trains. This could pave the way to vastly improved backhaul for onboard Wi-Fi, superior passenger infotainment and increased security and analytics.In addition to a successful downlink and uplink handover at more than 100 kilometers an hour, 8K video was downloaded via the CPE installed on board, and a 4K video filmed on a camera mounted on the train was successfully uploaded.“In collaboration with Samsung, KDDI has opened up the possibility for new 5G vertical business models, such as a high-speed train,” said Yoshiaki Uchida, senior managing executive officer at KDDI. “With 5G expected to bring railway services to a whole new dimension, the success of today’s demonstration in everyday locations such as a train and train station is an important milestone indicating 5G commercialization is near.“To fulfill our aim to launch 5G by 2020, KDDI will continue exploring real-life scenario experiments for diverse 5G use and business cases together with Samsung.”Since 2015, KDDI and Samsung Electronics have been closely collaborating to demonstrate 5G millimeter wave performance in various scenarios. This includes a multi-cell handover demonstration that took place in February this year where the device was mounted on a car traveling the busy streets of Tokyo and a high-speed mobility test with the device attached on a car racing at 200 kilometers an hour in Yongin, Korea, in September 2017.The services were demonstrated successfully, and the two companies will continue joint efforts to test next-generation technology to unprecedented levels and discover new service cases.