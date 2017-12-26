Giving young women a voice through manga : A look into how girls’ desires were reflected through comic books

From left: “Antique Bakery” by Fumi Yoshinaga; “Amaterasu” by Suzue Miuchi; and “Celestial Rainbows” by Machiko Satonaka. [KOREA MANHWA CONTENTS AGENCY]

“Clara’s Lake” by Leiji Matsumoto, left, and “Glass Mask” by Suzue Miuchi, center. The scene where Maya and Ayumi - characters from “Glass Mask” - are fighting, and the sharp speech bubbles visualize the girls’ anger in the moment. At right is Professor Masami Toku, the first person to bring this exhibition abroad. [KOREA MANHWA CONTENTS AGENCY]

Bleach blonde curls decorated with a large ribbon or flowers were a common hairstyle worn by female characters in Japanese manga published during the 1950s and 60s. The manga from that period, which is known as shojo manga, usually depicted romantic stories set in Europe and the United States. The aspirations of many young Japanese women of the time for luxury and Western elegance is reflected while flipping through the pages of the manga.Shojo manga was born in Japan during the 1950s, and had its heyday from the 1960s to the 80s. It also influenced Korea’s sunjeong manhwa, a word that means romance comics. The Korea Manwha Contents Agency and the Japan Foundation of Seoul have come together for an exhibition titled “World of Shojo Manga: Mirrors of Girl’s Desires” which will run until Feb. 25 at the Korea Manhwa Museum located in Bucheon, Gyeonggi. The exhibition is divided into three sections: Dawn of modern shojo manga; Development of shojo manga; and New Direction of shojo manga.At the exhibit, Japanese manga from 12 artists are on display, including “Galaxy Express 999” by Leiji Matsumoto, “Glass Mask” by Suzue Miuchi and “Antique Bakery” by Fumi Yoshinaga, all of whom are familiar to Korean manga fans.At the entrance, a stack of more than 300 comic books welcome visitors. There, they can freely read through the books that are introduced in the exhibition.Masami Toku, a professor of art education at California State University, Chico, who brought this traveling exhibition to the United States in 2005, was surprised at the idea of piling up books for the readers. “I think it is a very good idea. In the past, I opened several exhibitions in Japan and U.S. but I wasn’t feeling good because the visitors weren’t able to read the books. Now visitors can spend hours and hours in the museum.”Around the corner, a drawing of the blonde girl holding a deer is greeting the visitors. This is Clara from “Clara’s Lake” by Leiji Matsumoto, the creator of Maetel and Tetsurou - two characters from “Galaxy Express 999.” When shojo manga first started flourishing, the most popular works were usually written by male authors, including Osamu Tezuka, who produced “Princess Knight.” During the dawn of modern shojo manga, the most popular pieces usually detailed the story of a pitiful young female protagonist, who finds love and happiness through the process of overcoming obstacles.Moving on to the second period of shojo manga, the developmental period (1970-80s), manga lovers will be excited to find pieces from Masako Watanabe, the author of “Saint Rosalind” and “Glass Castle,” Hadeko Mizuno of “Fire!” and “Harp of the Star” and Miyako Maki’s “The Tale of Genji.”They are the writers who created the archetype of female characters with large eyes that fill half of the face and wear ribbons and flowers in their hair. Maki said in the interview prior to the exhibition, “Because it was during a hopelessly poor period, I wanted to at least draw a dreamlike world in the book. I designed clothing that I wished girls would wear in the reality. I never drew any character wearing an outfit of patched clothes, which is what everybody was wearing at that time.”Thanks to the shojo manga magazines “Shojo Friends” and “Margaret,” which published their first magazines in 1960s, the record-breaking series “The Rose of Versailles” by Riyoko Ikeda, “Candy Candy” by Yumiko Igarashi and “Glass Mask” by Suzue Miuchi were born.In part two of the exhibit, many masterpieces from Year 24 Group - a label that is applied to a group of female manga artists that were generally born in Showa 24, or 1949 - are on display. One of the most famous artists of this time is Moto Hagio of “The Poe Family” and “A Cruel God Reigns.” Alongside works from Hagio are Machiko Satonaka of “Arisa,” Fusako Kuramochi’s “A Gentle Breeze in the Village,” “Banana Fish” and “Our Little Sister” by Akimi Yoshida.After this period, the topics of shojo manga extended from romances to period stories, adventure and even science fiction. According to Professor Toku, “It is the period when self-realization of the female protagonist became the central topic and stories that revolve around cool guys started to be loved by young female readers.”In particular, authors in those days tried a new method of drawing characters. They changed the shape of cartoon boxes from strict rectangular shapes to the different sizes of the boxes and freely used the speech balloons, creating the aesthetics of shojo manga. The piece that gathers the most visitors at the exhibit is a scene where Maya and Ayumi fight, the two characters from “Glass Mask.” The sharp speech bubbles visualize how sensitive the girls were in the moment. By gradually cutting down the size of the girls and putting them inside boxes divided by diagonal lines implies that the conflict continued for some time.Pieces created after the 90’s blurred the borders between shojo manga and shonen manga - shonen manga is manga aimed at young male readers. The artists who are introduced in part three, referred to as New Direction, have many male fans.They are artists such as Reiko Okano of “The Master of Shade and Light,” Ichiko Ima of “Beyond Twilight” and Fumi Yoshinaga of “Antique Bakery.” They all made their names through comic markets where amateur artists freely show off their pieces, unlike how other authors became popular through publishing in magazines.The manga of the next generation is different from the previous ones in that the lead characters exist in their own world and have unique characteristics. Topics extended with the mixing of Japanese myths and legends, and even the love between two boys became a hot topic.This exhibition, “World of Shojo Manga,” is an exhibition that has been traveling the world for the past 10 years. It was first created by Professor Toku as she wanted to introduce shojo manga to Americans. With the help of the Japan Foundation, more than 50 exhibitions have been held in North America and Asia.The next stop the exhibition will be heading after its visit to Korea is South America. “I want to show how shojo manga of Japan is outstanding, and how the roles of Japanese females have changed,” said the professor. She added, “Especially to those Korean readers that are already familiar with Japanese manga, the exhibition will be more meaningful.”BY LEE YOUNG-HEE [hong.youkyoung@joongang.co.kr]Admission is 5,000 won ($4.60). The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Mondays and national holidays. To get to the museum, take line No. 7 to Samsan Gymnasium, exit 5. For more information, call (032) 310-3090.