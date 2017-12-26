Jeju Air adds destinations from provincial airports

Jeju Air, Korea’s leading budget carrier, will operate irregular routes from provincial airports to Southeast Asian countries to meet an outbound travel demand during the winter season, the company said Monday.From Jeju International Airport, the low-cost carrier plans to offer irregular flights to Manila in the Philippines, Chiang Mai in Thailand and Da Nang in Vietnam from Dec. 29 through February, Jeju Air said in a statement. It also plans to offer services on routes from Cheongju International Airport to Bangkok in Thailand and Taipei in Taiwan and Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia from Jan. 4 through Feb. 25, it said. Jeju Air said it will increase the number of planes in its fleet to 39 by the end of next year from the current 31. They will lease a 189-seat B737-800 that will help strengthen its services on routes between Jeju Island and Southeast Asian countries. Yonhap