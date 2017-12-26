Emart sells more specialties from local suppliers

Sales of quality local farm and fishery products sold through a special partnership project between suppliers and a retailer surpassed the 150 billion won ($138.8 million) mark three years after its introduction, Korea’s No. 1 hypermarket chain said Monday.Emart said its “Power of Local Foods” project that aims to promote co-prosperity between suppliers and the chain has been growing at a solid pace amid consumer demand for quality produce.At the launch in 2015 the project signed up 38 partner suppliers providing 42 different products, with sales hitting 25.6 billion won, but this year the number of farmers and fishermen that have joined stood at 92, with sales expected to reach 70 billion won covering 101 types of goods.Emart said that through the project it has helped chicken farmers, mussel fishermen and other produce growers across the country increase sales and earnings through partnerships with the hypermarket.“The project has played an important role in fueling sales and opened a new outlet for high quality local farm and fishery products to reach consumers,” an Emart executive said.Buoyed by solid growth, the chain said it will outline plans to further expand the project to encompass more suppliers.It said efforts are being considered to convert “Power of Local Foods” into a specialized online shopping mall, so consumers can make direct inquiries about products and make purchases. Yonhap