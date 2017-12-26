LG Display’s OLED is chosen as best product of the year

Experts in the United States and Japan have picked LG Display’s organic light emitting diode (OLED) TV panel as the best product this year, industry sources said Monday, citing global market reports.In a recent report released by U.S. specialist display website DisplayMate, the LG OLED TV was selected as a product that is unrivaled by competitors in terms of definition, color balance and contrast between light and shade.HiVi, one of most powerful HiFi magazines in Japan, said OLED panels are a perfect fit for a high-definition TV. Yonhap