BTS ranks high on 2017 Japanese singles list

Dec 26,2017


K-pop sensation BTS has come in at No. 13 with “Mic Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow” on Japan’s annual Oricon single ranking, according to the Japanese music statistics company.

It marked the highest-ever ranking by a Korean band, said Oricon.

The group’s “Blood Sweat & Tears” took the 22nd spot, said Oricon.

On Friday, the global K-pop sensation performed on Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi’s year-end live music broadcast “Music Station Super Live 2017.”

Yonhap


