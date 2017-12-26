BTS ranks high on 2017 Japanese singles list
Dec 26,2017
K-pop sensation BTS has come in at No. 13 with “Mic Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow” on Japan’s annual Oricon single ranking, according to the Japanese music statistics company.
It marked the highest-ever ranking by a Korean band, said Oricon.
The group’s “Blood Sweat & Tears” took the 22nd spot, said Oricon.
On Friday, the global K-pop sensation performed on Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi’s year-end live music broadcast “Music Station Super Live 2017.”
Yonhap