Kim Tae-ri looks back at a year full of work : In ‘1987,’ she plays a student looking for truth

Actor Kim Tae-ri, who made her film debut in the 2016 movie “The Handmaiden,” is back in a major way.Three projects of hers will premiere in the near future. Up first is “1987: When the Day Comes,” which hits local theaters Wednesday. In it, Kim plays Yeon-hee, who tries to get to the bottom of college student Park Jong-cheol’s death.This movie is a true story based on the 1987 incident where a college student who was in the process of being questioned by the police died. While the police wanted to cremate the body immediately after the death, a prosecutor sensed that the student might have died from torture, and asked for an autopsy.Kim’s character, a college freshman, is a fictional role recreated for the movie.She is no different from any other college student, but she finds herself swept up in a group of protesters demanding the truth about Park’s death. She thinks the protesters are reckless, but at the same time, agrees that the fight is righteous.While that movie touches on an important moment in modern Korean history, another movie, “Little Forest,” which is set to open sometime next year, will focus on going back to nature. She plays a character returning to her hometown after being fed up with an urban life.Additionally, Kim is currently filming “Mister Sunshine,” a TV drama featuring actor Lee Byung-hun.Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down with the actor to talk more about her upcoming releases.I debated it much. I’m not religious, but I imagine it might be similar to becoming religious. This might be what one would feel if there is a savior. I thought [Yeon-hee] would feel the hope that the people out there in the plaza would save families who are grieving and who are suffering.I feel like the candlelight vigil I experienced is a bit different from the people who were out in the plaza in the past. What I saw from the people gathered in Gwanghwamun was sadness. But the scene in the plaza that Yeon-hee saw was different. I think that the need to take action was equally felt by those who came out for the candlelight vigil and those who were protesting in 1987. They must have gone out there because staying put made them feel like their heart was going to burst.In the beginning, it felt like I had things that I had to give some thought to. In the middle of the year, I was busy filming two movies. Now I’m filming a TV drama while promoting “1987.” I also play games and read books in my spare time to rest.I saw him during a script reading, but we haven’t filmed together yet. He is more [blunt] than I had imagined. The final script hasn’t come out, so I’m also curious how the story will unfold. I worry about it but that’s something I can’t control. There is a gigantic gap in acting experience, so I’m more worried about that. I will do my best.BY CHO YEON-GYEONG [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]김태리가 '1987'의 엔딩을 장식한 배우로서 광장의 한 복판에 선 심경을 토로했다.영화 '1987(장준환 감독)' 개봉을 앞두고 있는 김태리는 18일 서울 삼청동의 한 카페에서 진행된 인터뷰에서 "촛불 시위에 매주 참여하려고 마음 먹었을 때 '1987'을 함께 촬영하고 있었을텐데 감정이 남달랐을 것 같다"는 질문에 "내가 경험한 촛불 시위와 연희가 경험한 광장 사람들은 약간 다르다는 것을 느꼈다"고 운을 뗐다.김태리는 "내가 봤을 때 광화문에 모인 많은 사람들을 보면서 느낀 감정은 '슬픔'이었다. 그 많은 사람들에게도 일과 삶이 있을텐데 그 시간에 얼마나 많은 것을 할 수 있겠냐. 그런 것들을 버리고 '무언가라도 바꿔야지'라는 마음으로 이 추운 광장에 모여 서로 힘을 내고 있는 것이 너무 슬프더라"고 전했다.이어 '"래서 울컥했던 적이 많았는데, 연희가 본 광장은 다르다. 엔딩신을 마지막에 찍었다. 나 역시 많이 고민했다"며 "나는 종교가 없는데, 종교에 빠지는 것 같은 느낌이 들 수도 있겠다? 구원자가 있다면 이런 느낌이지 않을까? 엉망진창이 된 상황과 가족들의 아픔들 슬픔들을 이 사람들이 다 구원을 해 주는 듯한 희망을 느끼지 않았을까 생각했다"고 설명했다.또 "감독님은 과하다고 생각하시는 것 같은데 난 그랬다"며 "가만히 있으면 안 될 것 같은 마음은 촛불 시위나 광장이나 비슷했던 것 같다. 가만히 있으면 답답하고 가슴이 터져 버릴 것 같으니까 뛰쳐 나간 것 아닐까"라고 덧붙였다.김태리가 현재 촬영 중인 드라마 '미스터 션샤인'에 대해 언급했다."올 한 해를 어떻게 보낸 것 같냐"는 질문에 "초반기에는 뭔가 고민들이 많았던 것 같고, 중반기에는 영화 두 개를 겸하다 보니까 바빴고, 지금은 드라마 촬영 하고 '1987' 홍보 돌면서 틈틈이 게임도 하고 책도 읽고 그렇게 쉬고 있다"고 말했다."어떤 고민을 했냐"고 묻자 김태리는 "그냥… 음… '어떻게 해야하지?' 그것 보다는 뭔가…"라며 생각을 거듭하더니 "아직 끝나지 않은 고민이다. 지나가지 않았다"고 답했다."'미스터 션샤인'에 대한 기대감도 남다르다"고 하자 김태리는 "이병헌 선배님은 리딩 때 뵙고 아직 함께 촬영은 안 했다. 생각보다 무뚝뚝 하시더라"고 귀띔해 웃음을 자아냈다."20살 나이 차에 대한 우려가 있는데 부담을 느끼지 않냐"는 질문에는 "아직 대본이 6고 정도 나왔고 끝까지 안 나와서 어떤 식으로 진행될지 나도 궁금한 상태다"며 "사실 걱정할 수 있지만 내가 어쩔 수 없는 부분이니까. 그 보다 연기 경력의 차이가 어마무시해 그게 더 걱정이다. '진짜 최선 다 해야겠다'는 생각만 하고 있다. 최선을 다 하겠다"고 강조했다.지난해 스크린 데뷔작 '아가씨(박찬욱 감독)'를 통해 충무로에 혜성처럼 등장한 김태리는 차기작으로 '1987'을 선택 의미있는 행보를 이어 나가고 있다. 2018년에는 '리틀 포레스트(임순례 감독)' 개봉을 비롯해 김은숙 작가·이병헌과 호흡 맞추는 첫 드라마 '미스터 션샤인'까지 전무후무 필모그래피를 쌓고 있다.'1987'은 1987년 1월, 스물두 살 대학생이 경찰 조사 도중 사망하고 사건의 진상이 은폐되자, 진실을 밝히기 위해 용기냈던 사람들의 가슴뛰는 이야기를 답은 작품이다. 12월 27일 개봉한다.조연경 기자