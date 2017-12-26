Moving on quietly (kor)

A teacher asked high school juniors in her class about the national origin or ethnicity of each student. It was the first class of the school year, and it was a chance to get to know each other. She told the students who said they were Chinese or Japanese that she liked their cultures. But she responded differently to six Korean students in the class. To each student who said he or she was of Korean origin, she repeatedly said, “I hate Korean.” In another class, she told the Korean students to raise hands and again said, “I hate Korean.”
This absurd incident happened at Bergen County Academies, a prestigious high school in Bergen County, New Jersey. The area, not far from New York City, has a large Korean population.
Upon hearing the disparaging remarks, Korean students went to the school counselor and reported the teacher. However, school administrators, including Principal Russell Davis, said that the jokes were misinterpreted and attempted to smooth over the incident with an oral apology to the Korean students in the classes.
Some parents of Korean students hoped to end the controversy quietly, out of fear that if the teacher in question were to be fired, other teachers may hold a grudge against the students and not write recommendations needed for college applications. They want to move on quietly.
However, the incident was reported in the JoongAng Ilbo’s New York edition and became a controversy throughout the local Korean-American community. As attention grew, the school transferred the teacher to another school within the county.
In response to the school’s handling of the incident, local Korean-American students, Korean-American organizations in New Jersey and civil groups are collecting signatures demanding strict punishment, such as revocation of the teacher’s license, a reinvestigation and a plan to prevent future incidents.
If a teacher said similar comments about Jewish or black students, follow up measures would have been very different. It was an unacceptable remark in American society, which values diversity, especially in school. Its fortunate that people raised their voices before letting people think that hating Koreans is okay.
I had a similar feeling about the outcomes of President Moon Jae-in’s visit to China. U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy, said that China’s economic retaliation over the Thaad deployment in the previous administration resulted in as much as 13.5 trillion won ($12.5 billion) in damage. Korea did not bring the case to the WTO or get any apology. Korea tried to handle the issue quietly. In the end, group tours to Korea are still restricted. If Korea had spoken up early on, we wouldn’t be dragged like this.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 23, Page 30
*The author is the New York correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
히스패닉 계열의 여교사가 한국으로 치면 고2에 해당하는 수업에 들어와 모든 학생에게 출신 국가나 민족이 어딘지 물었다. 학기가 시작하는 첫 수업인 만큼 서로 통성명이나 하자는 식이었다. 중국이나 일본이라고 답한 학생들에게 이 교사는 ‘좋아한다’는 답을 줬다. 하지만 이 수업에 있던 6명의 한국 학생에게는 달랐다. 한인이라고 밝힌 학생 개개인에게 “난 한국인을 싫어해(I hate Korean)”라는 말을 빠짐없이 던졌다. 이 교사는 자신이 담당한 같은 학년의 다른 수업에 들어가서도 “한인 학생은 모두 손을 들라”고 말한 다음 이들을 향해 “난 한국인을 싫어해”라고 재차 말했다.
지난 9월 미국 뉴저지주 버겐카운티의 명문고로 꼽히는 버겐 아카데미에서 벌어진 황당한 사건이다. 버겐카운티는 뉴욕 맨해튼과 허드슨강을 두고 마주 보고 있는 지역으로, 한국인 거주 비율이 꽤 높은 곳이다.
당시 혐오 발언을 직접 들은 한인 학생들은 수업이 끝나자마자 학교 상담사를 찾아가 이 사실을 알렸다. 그러나 데이비스 러셀 교장 등 학교 당국자들은 “교사의 농담이 확대해석됐다”면서 수업에 있던 한인 학생들에게 구두로 사과하는 선에서 마무리하려 했다.
게다가 몇몇 한인 학부모들이 서둘러 불 끄기에 앞장섰다. 만약 해당 교사를 해고라도 하게 되면 한인 학생에게 앙심을 품은 다른 교사들이 대입에 필요한 추천서를 써 주지 않을 것으로 우려한 것이다. ‘좋은 게 좋은 것’이라는 주장이다.
결국 이 사건은 본지 뉴욕판의 보도를 통해 뉴욕 일대 한인사회에 널리 알려졌다. 사태가 커지자 학교 측은 해당 교사를 버겐카운티 내 다른 학교로 전근 조치했다.
이 같은 소극적인 처리에 맞서 최근 한인 중·고교생과 뉴저지한인회, 시민참여센터 등이 나서서 교사면허 박탈 같은 강력한 징계와 재조사, 재발방지를 요구하는 서명운동을 벌이는 중이다.
만약 유대인이나 흑인 학생을 대상으로 ‘싫어한다’는 발언을 했다면 그 후속 조치는 지금과 달랐을 것이다. 겉으로나마 다양성을 중시하는 미국 사회에서, 특히 교단에서는 용납될 수 없는 망언이다. ‘한국인은 혐오해도 된다’는 인식이 퍼지기 전에 저항의 목소리를 강하게 낸 것이 그나마 다행이다.
문재인 대통령의 방중 성과를 보면서 비슷한 생각이 들었다. 코리 가드너 미 상원 외교위 동아태소위원장이 밝혔듯이 중국의 사드 보복으로 한국이 입은 피해는 약 13조5000억원에 달한다. 이를 세계무역기구(WTO)에 제소하지도 않았고, 이에 대한 사과 한마디 듣지 못했다. ‘좋은 게 좋은 것’이었다. 결국 이유도 모른 채 한국 관광 재금지라는 뒤통수를 맞았다. 진작에 할 말을 했으면 이렇게 끌려다니진 않았을 것이다.
심재우 뉴욕특파원