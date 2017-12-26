A rash interpretation (kor)
Dec 26,2017
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) corrected its ruling on Samsung Group’s cross-shareholdings made two years ago. In December 2015, the antitrust agency announced a guideline on chaebols’ cross-shareholdings in the wake of reorganizations after changes took place in Samsung following the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries three months earlier.
The focus was on whether the merger led to a new type of inner stakeholding or strengthened the conglomerate’s existing cross-shareholding structure. At the time, the FTC concluded that the merger “strengthened” the existing cross-shareholding structure and ordered Samsung SDI to dispose of 5 million shares of Samsung C&T. (Samsung SDI owns 9.04 million shares of Samsung C&T.) But in its latest review, the FTC corrected itself to claim that the merger has created a new cross-affiliate network. Under the new interpretation, Samsung SDI must sell the remaining 4.04 million shares it holds in Samsung C&T to complete a severing of the cross connections.
The FTC review came after it was revealed that there was a deal between the Blue House and the group on the sale of Samsung C&T shares. Details came from a special prosecution probe and the first trial on Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong. The Seoul Central District Court in an August ruling concluded that Samsung Group had lobbied for a favorable action in the FTC guideline. The FTC now said there is no problem in its retroactive remedial order as it has not changed any regulations but came to a reinterpretation.
The government can correct a misjudgment. But it is stretching things too far to connect the FTC review in 2015 to Samsung’s alleged lobbying only based on the first trial. There can be new interpretations in the appeals trial or the final Supreme Court ruling. Will it correct itself once again if there is a new court finding? It is no wonder the antitrust agency is losing confidence from the business community. Confidence in public policy takes a long time to build, but can crumble on one misstep.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 23, Page 30
그제 공정거래위원회가 2년 전 삼성그룹 순환출자와 관련해 자신들이 내렸던 유권해석을 뒤집었다. 공정위는 2015년 9월 삼성물산과 제일모직 합병으로 삼성그룹의 순환출자 고리에 변화가 생기자 그해 12월 합병 관련 순환출자 가이드라인을 발표했다. 당시에는 삼성그룹 두 회사의 합병으로 새로운 순환출자가 생겼는지, 아니면 기존 순환출자가 강화된 것인지가 쟁점이었다. 2년 전 공정위는 순환출자가 강화된 것으로 해석해 삼성SDI가 보유한 삼성물산 주식 총 904만 주 가운데 500만 주를 매각하도록 했다. 하지만 공정위는 이번에 유권해석을 바꿔 이를 새로운 순환출자로 달리 해석했다. 이렇게 되면 나머지 404만 주까지 추가로 매각해 새 순환출자 고리를 끊어내야 한다.
공정위가 결정을 번복한 것은 2년 전 삼성물산 주식 매각 물량 결정 과정에서 삼성의 로비와 청와대의 외압이 있었다는 사실이 특검 수사와 삼성 이재용 부회장 1심 판결에서 드러났기 때문이다. 서울중앙지법은 지난 8월 이재용 부회장 1심 판결에서 순환출자 가이드라인 작성과 적용에 대해 삼성의 청탁이 성공한 것으로 볼 수 있다고 판시했다. 공정위는 법을 바꾼 게 아니라 유권해석을 달리한 것인 만큼 소급적용에 아무런 문제가 없다고 설명했다.
정부가 잘못 판단해서 내린 결정은 바로잡는 것은 좋다. 하지만 1심 판결만으로 공정위의 2년 전 결정과 삼성 로비를 연결시키는 건 무리다. 지나치게 섣부른 판단이란 느낌을 떨치기 어렵다. 항소심이나 대법원에서 1심과 다른 해석이 나올 가능성을 완전히 배제할 수 없기 때문이다. 만약 법원 판결이 달라지면 공정위 유권해석도 또 바뀔 수 있다는 얘기인가. 이러니 신뢰보호의 원칙이 깨졌다는 비판이 나오는 것이다. 정부 정책에 대한 국민의 믿음은 오랜 기간에 걸쳐 서서히 형성되지만 날아가는 건은 한순간이다.