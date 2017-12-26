Be prepared (kor)

News reports say that the United States and China agreed to set up a hotline as the North Korean nuclear crisis deepens. According to the foreign press, Washington and Beijing decided to establish a line of emergency military communications to share information on international sanctions on North Korea and their impact. The actors here are the U.S. Forces Korea and China’s Northern Theater Command handling North Korea. Both allegedly will exchange intelligence on the North directly.
Between South Korea and China, two hotlines are established: One between our Navy and China’s Naval Headquarters in Tsingtao, the other between our Air Force Operation Command in Osan and the Aerospace Command and Control Center in Beijing. But this is the first time the U.S. Forces Korea and China’s Northern Theater Command have agreed to launch a hotline, which could serve as a military channel between Washington and Beijing at times of crisis on the Korean Peninsula. That means we can hardly rule out the possibility of the United States and China talking about the North Korean problem without South Korea.
The Sino-U.S. consensus to share North Korea information reflects the urgency of our current situation. In visits to four U.S. military bases last week, including the 82nd Airborne Division in North Carolina, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis warned that storm clouds are gathering over the peninsula, adding that there is no reason to think about the crisis optimistically. The airborne division is the one that is dispatched to North Korea at times of war on the peninsula. The remarks by Mattis, who has been prudent about the idea of using a military option, show the increasing likelihood of an armed clash here.
Mattis also said that the United States has contingency action plans to pull out families of U.S. Forces Korea and others after a short period of notification. UN Resolution 2279 includes shutting off of oil supplies to North Korea. In reaction, North Korea threatened South Korea and Japan for joining the sanctions.
Under such volatile circumstances, the Blue House says that it was the previous administration that pushed for the import of vaccines against North Korean anthrax attacks. Anthrax vaccines need to be first offered to the national leadership, including the president and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. But the Blue House must inoculate all our soldiers on the frontline after quickly securing the budget needed. The government must find ways to protect our soldiers and citizens before it is too late.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 26, Page 34
주한미군-중 북부사령부 핫라인
매티스 미 국방, '한반도 먹구름'
북한 탄저균 공격에 대비해야
미국과 중국이 북한 핵과 미사일 위기를 두고 핫라인(직통전화)을 개설키로 했다는 보도 속에 한국에선 탄저균 백신 도입 문제로 정치권이 입씨름을 하고 있다. 외신에 따르면 지난 11월 초 베이징 미ㆍ중 정상회담에서 국제사회의 대북제재 이행 상황과 그 영향에 대한 정보 공유를 위해 양국 군사부문 간 핫라인을 개설하기로 했다고 한다. 북한을 담당하는 주한미군과 중국의 북부사령부가 북한 상황을 직접 교환한다는 것이다.
현재 한ㆍ중 간에는 우발적 군사충돌을 방지하기 위해 해군 2함대와 중국 칭다오의 해군사령부, 오산 공군작전사령부와 베이징 방공관제센터가 핫라인을 갖고 있다. 그렇지만 주한미군사령부와 중국 북부사령부가 직접 핫라인을 구축키로 한 것은 처음이다. 이 핫라인은 상황에 따라선 북한의 도발이나 급변사태 때 미ㆍ중 간 군사채널이 될 수도 있다. 한국을 제외한 채 미ㆍ중이 북한 문제를 논의하는 시나리오를 배제할 수 없게 된 것이다.
미ㆍ중의 한반도 담당 군사령부가 북한 정보를 교환키로 한 것은 한반도 안보가 그만큼 위중해지고 있기 때문이다. 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관은 지난 22일 노스캐롤라이나주 포트브래그의 제82공수사단 등 군사기지 네 곳을 방문해 “한반도에 먹구름이 몰려오고 있다”며 “(북핵 위기를) 낙관적으로 생각할 이유가 별로 없다”고 말했다. 이 공수사단은 한반도 유사시에 공중으로 직접 북한에 투입되는 부대다. 평소 북핵 위기와 관련해 군사적인 옵션에 조심스러웠던 매티스 장관이 이런 부대에 가서 ‘한반도 먹구름’ 얘기를 꺼낸 것은 한반도에서 군사적 충돌 가능성이 커졌다는 방증이다. 매티스 장관은 또 “단기간의 공지 후에 주한미군 가족들을 바로 철수시킬 수 있는 비상대응 계획을 갖고 있다”며 “한반도에서 일어날 수 있는 전쟁에 대비해 단단히 마음먹어야 한다”고 강조했다.
실제 지난주 유엔 안전보장이사회가 내놓은 대북결의안 2279는 북한의 불법무역을 해상에서 차단하고 북한이 또 도발하면 원유 파이프라인까지 잠그는 내용을 담고 있다. 이에 북한은 “(대북제재를) 단호히 배격한다”며 “제재에 동참하는 추종자(한국ㆍ일본)를 박멸하겠다”고 협박했다. 그러면서 북한은 유엔에서 금지한 인공위성도 발사하겠다고 발표했다. 한반도 무력충돌의 조짐이 그만큼 짙어지는 징조들이다.
이런 와중에 청와대는 북한의 탄저균 공격에 대비한 백신 도입을 지난 정부 때 추진했다느니 주한미군 때문이라느니 등 책임을 떠넘기기에 바쁘다. 탄저균 백신은 유사시 대통령과 합참의장 등 국가 존속을 위한 필수 인원들에게 우선적으로 접종하는 게 마땅하다. 북한이 다량의 탄저균을 갖고 있는 점을 감안하면 비상사태에 대비해 탄저균 백신을 추가로 확보하는 게 중요하지, 청와대가 탄저균 백신 도입 이유를 자꾸 엉뚱한 곳으로 둘러대는 까닭이 무엇인가. 청와대와 정부는 오히려 탄저균 백신을 서둘러 확보해 전방 장병들에게도 추가 접종해야 할 것이다.