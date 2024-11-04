Global officials converge on Jeju to discuss pojects under Korea's green growth fund

Hundreds of officials from Korea, the World Bank and developing nations gathered on the southern resort island of Jeju on Monday to discuss strategies for sustainable growth and major projects partly funded by the host country, Seoul's Ministry of Economy and Finance said.The forum, which kicked off on the day for a three-day run, was meant to check major projects launched by the Korea Green Growth Trust Fund and share Seoul's experiences and technologies regarding green growth with developing nations, according to the ministry.The meeting brought together about 180 officials from the Korean government and major companies, 80 officials from the World Bank and some 130 officials from 16 developing nations, including South Africa, Mongolia, Yemen, Uzbekistan and Colombia.Korea has provided $210 million to the fund, which was created by the World Bank in 2012 and currently supports 237 projects in 86 nations across the globe."Korea will continue to expand contributions to nations prone to climate change," ministry official Moon Ji-sung told the forum.Yonhap