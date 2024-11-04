Nongshim and chef Kim Doyun team up for unique ramyeon experience at Myeon Seoul

What is “Promoted Content”?



“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.



Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.

Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.



Nongshim has teamed up with chef Kim Doyun to feature a special menu using its ramyeon at Myeon Seoul, the chef’s noodle restaurant. The collaboration runs for 17 days, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 16.Chef Kim Doyun, a one Michelin-star chef known for his passion for noodles, recently appeared on Netflix’s popular cooking show, “Culinary Class Wars.” He operates the noodle restaurant, Myeon Seoul, and offers a signature noodle dish at his other well-known restaurant, Yun Seoul.In this collaboration, Nongshim and chef Kim have created a special menu using “Myorci Kalguksu,” a ramyeon with a sardine-based soup and dried flat noodles. This ramyeon, inspired by kalguksu, or knife-cut noodles, popular since its 1997 release, will be reimagined to showcase a fresh new taste from the chef.Restaurant guests can also visit a designated photo zone with headphones — a signature accessory of chef Kim’s on “Culinary Class Wars.”“Nongshim and chef Kim Doyun share a unique passion for noodles,” said a representative from Nongshim. “Through this collaboration, we aim to share that passion and highlight the exceptional quality of Nongshim’s dry noodles.”Nongshim is also supporting chef Kim’s “Samseong Bunsik” project, set to open in early November in Samseong-dong, Gangnam. In an area bustling with foreign tourists, the project will offer a space to experience Korean street food.Visitors can enjoy Toowoomba tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), a black bean tteokbokki made with Chapagetti sauce, Welch’s slushies and more. They will also have access to instant cookers to try ramyeon with various toppings and chef Kim’s special seasonings. A photo zone and additional displays will showcase the history and unique qualities of Nongshim’s ramyeon.BY KIM YEONSOO [kim.yeonsoo1@joongang.co.kr]