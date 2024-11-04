Apple of Korea's eye: Gyeongbuk festival kicks off in Seoul Plaza

Apples are on display at the Gyeongbuk Apple Festival at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Monday.The event, running through Wednesday, offers samples of fruit produced in North Gyeongsang and discounts on products from the region, as well as live busking and stage performances.The province is responsible for 60 percent of Korea's apple production, and in September announced a set of initiatives to ensure consistent production in the face of climate change, such as more concentrated tree planting.