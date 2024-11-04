S-Oil logs net loss of $150.5M in Q3 on low margins, weak won

S-Oil, Korea's third-largest refiner by sales, said Monday it shifted to a net loss in the third quarter from a year earlier due to low refining margins and a weak won.S-Oil swung to a net loss of 206.2 billion won ($150.5 million) in the three months to September from a net profit of 545.4 billion won in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing."Decreased refining margins and the won's weakness [against the dollar] ate away at the quarterly bottom line," a company spokesperson said over the phone.The dollar rose to an average of 1,359.38 won in the September quarter from 1,310.95 won a year ago, according to data from the Bank of Korea. A weak won drives up importers' purchasing costs.The company also swung to an operating loss of 414.9 billion won in the third quarter from an operating profit of 858.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.8 percent to 8.84 trillion won from 8.99 trillion won over the cited period.From January to September, S-Oil shifted to a net loss of 61.3 billion won from a net profit of 788.3 billion won during the same period of last year.Saudi Arabia's state-controlled Aramco holds a 63.4 percent stake in S-Oil.Yonhap