Tesla pop-up kicks off at Yongin Starfield with Cybertrucks

Models pose for photos in front of a Tesla Cybertruck parked at a pop-up event for the EV company in Starfield's Jukjeon branch in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Monday.Tesla cars including the Cybertruck and the Model Y will be showcased at the exhibition, according to Emart. Visitors will be able to get behind the wheel of such vehicles and have the opportunity to win gifts such as a 1:18 Scale Cybertruck Diecast or Cybertruck graffiti hoodies by participating in promotional events through Emart's mobile app. The pop-up store will run from Monday through Thursday.