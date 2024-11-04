 Immersive art exhibition invites visitors to 'The Heritage Garden' in Gangneung and Las Vegas


Published: 04 Nov. 2024, 17:32
A projected image of The Heritage Garden [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

A projected image of The Heritage Garden [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

 
An immersive art exhibition titled "The Heritage Garden" highlighting Korean heritage sites will take place in Gangneung, Gangwon, as well as in Las Vegas.


Jointly organized by the Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Heritage Agency, the exhibition will “showcase Korea’s national heritage domestically and internationally through cutting-edge digital technology,” the Korea Heritage Agency said on Monday.
 

The exhibition will utilize “National Heritage 3-D Assets,” three-dimensional digital models of Korea’s heritage sites, to create a media art piece titled “Sharing for Connection,” which will “captivate the timeless beauty of Korea’s national treasures, blending the past and the present.” The artwork was coproduced by media art company d’strict.
 
The exhibition will run concurrently at Arte Museum Gangneung from Nov. 12 to Dec. 20 and the Arte Museum Las Vegas from Nov. 19 to Dec. 20. 
 
An official poster for The Heritage Garden [KOREA HERITAGE AGENCY]

An official poster for The Heritage Garden [KOREA HERITAGE AGENCY]

 
Both the Las Vegas and Gangneung locations will also include the “Arte Museum × Musée d’Orsay” collection that features reinterpretations of Western artworks. The Las Vegas exhibition will include the "Light of Las Vegas," a media art piece illuminating the city's skyline.
 
The public agencies will also run some promotional events to provide free tickets to the exhibition.
 
More information is available on Korea Heritage Agency’s official website.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]


