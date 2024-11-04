GOT7’s Jay B to release debut solo album 'Archive 1: [Road Runner]'

Boy band GOT7’s leader Jay B will release his first full-length solo album, "Archive 1: [Road Runner]," on Nov. 27, his agency Mauve Company said on Monday."Jay B is gearing up for the second chapter of his music journey, preparing for his upcoming activities without a break after fulfilling his military duty on Nov. 1," his agency said in a press release.Jay B will also hold a standalone concert in light of the new release. This concert, dubbed "TAPE: RE LOAD," will take place in Seoul on Dec. 7 and Bangkok in January next year.Jay B debuted as a member of GOT7 with JYP Entertainment in 2014. When the band members’ contracts with JYP Entertainment came to an end in 2021, the members decided to go their separate ways without officially disbanding the group. Jay B signed a contract with the new label CDNZA Records in 2022.The singer released his single "Rocking Chair" and the EP "Be Yourself" in 2022 under CDNZA Records, but the agency terminated its contract with the singer in July last year as he came under fire for sending messages to a noncelebrity female, allegedly expressing his interest in the woman.Jay B then signed with his current agency Mauve Company in October the same year while serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service.GOT7 debuted in 2014 with the EP "Got it?" and gained popularity both in Korea and overseas with hit songs such as "A" (2014), "Just Right" (2015), "If You Do" (2015) and "Hard Carry" (2016). In May, all seven members of the boy band got together and released the new EP "GOT7" under Warner Music Korea.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]