 SHINee’s Minho holds press conference for 'Call Back' album release — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

SHINee’s Minho holds press conference for 'Call Back' album release — in pictures

Published: 04 Nov. 2024, 18:26
  • 기자 사진
  • DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
SHINee’s Minho held a press conference on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, just hours before the release of his first full-length album, “Call Back.”
 
This album marks Minho’s solo return nearly two years after his first EP, “Chase,” released in December 2022. The album features the title track “Call Back” and two collaborations: “Fireworks” with Sohee of Riize and “Because of You” with Ningning of aespa. Other tracks include “Slow Down,” “Came and Left Me,” “Something About U,” “Round Kick,” “Affection,” “I Don’t Miss You” and “Would You Mind.”
 
“You can think of ‘Call Back’ as a diverse album that encompasses my favorite sounds, new genres I’m exploring and styles I excel at,” Minho told reporters.  
 
Minho is also gearing up for his first solo concert, “2024 MINHO CONCERT [MEAN: of my first],” set for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul. “I’ll leave everything on stage,” he said enthusiastically.
 
“Call Back” was released on Monday at 6 p.m.
 
Highlights from the press event include Minho posing for photos and fielding questions from the media.  
  
Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho poses for the cameras during a press conference held on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Changmin of TVXQ was the event's host. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Changmin of TVXQ was the event's host. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho answers reporters’ questions during a press conference on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho answers reporters’ questions during a press conference on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho answers reporters’ questions during a press conference on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho answers reporters’ questions during a press conference on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho answers reporters’ questions during a press conference Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho answers reporters’ questions during a press conference Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho answers reporters’ questions during a press conference on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho answers reporters’ questions during a press conference on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho answers reporters’ questions during a press conference on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Minho answers reporters’ questions during a press conference on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]
tags Minho SHINee Call Back

More in K-pop

82Major debuts on several Billboard charts with latest EP

TikTok's first real-time K-pop audition program to kick off Friday

BIBI to drop two-track single featuring Dean on Nov. 14

NewJeans to perform at music festival Countdown Japan on New Year's Eve

Big Ocean to perform in Switzerland for AI for Good Global Summit

Related Stories

SHINee's Minho to hold fan meeting in Japan this weekend

SHINee's Minho appointed as part of 'Olympic Friends'

SHINee's Minho to release first full-length album on Nov. 4

SHINee's Minho reflects on his youth with first full-length solo album 'Call Back'

SHINee's Minho to release mini album 'Chase' on Dec. 2
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)