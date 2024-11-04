SHINee’s Minho holds press conference for 'Call Back' album release — in pictures



DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr

SHINee's Minho held a press conference on Monday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, just hours before the release of his first full-length album, "Call Back."This album marks Minho's solo return nearly two years after his first EP, "Chase," released in December 2022. The album features the title track "Call Back" and two collaborations: "Fireworks" with Sohee of Riize and "Because of You" with Ningning of aespa. Other tracks include "Slow Down," "Came and Left Me," "Something About U," "Round Kick," "Affection," "I Don't Miss You" and "Would You Mind.""You can think of 'Call Back' as a diverse album that encompasses my favorite sounds, new genres I'm exploring and styles I excel at," Minho told reporters.Minho is also gearing up for his first solo concert, "2024 MINHO CONCERT [MEAN: of my first]," set for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul. "I'll leave everything on stage," he said enthusiastically."Call Back" was released on Monday at 6 p.m.Highlights from the press event include Minho posing for photos and fielding questions from the media.