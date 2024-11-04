Yulhee files lawsuit against ex-husband FTIsland's Choi Min-hwan

Yulhee has filed legal charges on Monday against her ex-husband, Choi Min-hwan, to seek custody of their children and a more equitable division of assets, according to local media.Local media on Monday said Yulhee filed a lawsuit to the Seoul Family Court against Choi to rectify issues regarding their custody and alimony, claiming that such crucial matters were not adequately addressed during their divorce proceedings in 2023. Choi currently has custody of all three of their children.In a video posted on her YouTube channel on Oct. 24, Yulheerevealed that they had agreed to grant initial custody rights to Choi and to transfer custody back to her after things settled. She also claimed that Choi had offered her a lump sum of 50 million won ($36,364) and 2 million won in monthly child support upon transferring custody. None of these terms were finalized yet, according to the singer.In the same video, Yulhee detailed alleged instances of abuse, including claims that Choi would place cash in her cleavage in front of their family members. She also released audio recordings from July and August 2022, which she alleges contain conversations between Choi and another man discussing interest in prostitution.Following Yulhee's allegations, Choi's agency, FNC Entertainment, issued a formal apology and announced the immediate suspension of his activities on Oct. 25.Choi debuted as a drummer for boy band FTIsland in 2007. The band is known for multiple songs released throughout its 16-year career, such as "Love Sick" (2007), "I Hope" (2009), "Severely" (2012) and "I Wish" (2012).Yulhee debuted as a member of the girl group Laboum in 2014. Laboum is known for songs like "Journey to Atlantis" (2016), "Pit-A-Pat" (2014) and "Winter Story" (2016). She left the group in 2017.The couple tied the knot in 2018 and divorced in December of last year.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]