Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been to become 'Dark Nuns' on Jan. 24



KIM JI-YE

kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr

Occult film “Dark Nuns,” starring actors Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been, is set to hit local theaters on Jan. 24, its distributor NEW said Monday.The film is a stand-alone sequel to film “The Priests,” which was released in 2015.Directed by Kwon Hyeok-jae, the story tells the story of people who embark on a forbidden ritual to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit.The film features Song and Jeon, along with Lee Jin-uk and Moon Woo-jin.Song and Jeon will play the exorcist nuns who do whatever it takes to save the boy from his pain. Lee will play a priest who is also a psychiatrist that does not believe in the dark spirit and Moon is set to play the boy who is possessed.The film will also be Song’s return to the Korean silver screen for the first time in 11 years since the film “My Brilliant Life” (2014).While further details about the film have not been released, a poster was unveiled Monday, which “captures the two nuns' strong will in saving the boy as they embark on a forbidden ritual and plunge into unpredictable danger,” according to its distributor.“The Priests,” directed and written by Jang Jae-hyun, garnered commercial success during its release attracting over 5 million moviegoers. The film starred actors Gang Dong-won and Kim Yoon-seok, who played priests who were on a mission to exorcise an evil spirit from a young girl, portrayed by Park So-dam.BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]