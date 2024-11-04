'Culinary Class Wars' Choi Kang-rok joins JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator'

"Culinary Class Wars" contestant chef Choi Kang-rok will join Edward Lee on JTBC's cooking show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," the broadcaster said Monday.Choi appeared as a “white spoon” chef on the popular Netflix show “Culinary Class Wars," where he got eliminated in the sixth episode. He was the winner of the second season of “MasterChef Korea” (2013) and currently runs a Japanese restaurant named "Neo" in Songpa District, southern Seoul. He has not appeared on any TV programs since the end of "Culinary Class Wars."Edward Lee is an American chef known for his victory on "Iron Chef America” in 2010 and his cookbooks including “Buttermilk Graffiti” (2018) and “Bourbon Land: A Spirited Love Letter to My Old Kentucky Whiskey.” He was the runner-up on "Culinary Class Wars," and served as a guest chef at the White House state dinner when U.S. President Joe Biden hosted President Yoon Suk Yeol in April last year.Upon its debut in November 2014, "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" became an instant hit with its engaging format, which pits two talented chefs against each other to create a meal in a limited amount of time using ingredients from a celebrity's refrigerator. It aired for five years.The program will be produced by Lee Chang-woo and writer Kang Yun-jeong, who were involved in the first season.The exact broadcast date has yet to be announced.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN, YONHAP [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]