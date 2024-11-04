 Endangered birds struggle with scattered nets and waste on Jeju Island
Endangered birds struggle with scattered nets and waste on Jeju Island

Published: 04 Nov. 2024, 18:35
A flock of black-faced spoonbills, an endangered species that is designated as a natural monument by the Korea Heritage Service, is perched on coastal rocks filled with discarded nets and other abandoned fishing equipment at the migratory bird habitat in Hado-ri in Gujwa-eup on Jeju Island Monday. [YONHAP]

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
