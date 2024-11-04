Endangered birds struggle with scattered nets and waste on Jeju Island

A flock of black-faced spoonbills, an endangered species that is designated as a natural monument by the Korea Heritage Service, is perched on coastal rocks filled with discarded nets and other abandoned fishing equipment at the migratory bird habitat in Hado-ri in Gujwa-eup on Jeju Island Monday.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]