Endangered birds struggle with scattered nets and waste on Jeju Island
Published: 04 Nov. 2024, 18:35
A flock of black-faced spoonbills, an endangered species that is designated as a natural monument by the Korea Heritage Service, is perched on coastal rocks filled with discarded nets and other abandoned fishing equipment at the migratory bird habitat in Hado-ri in Gujwa-eup on Jeju Island Monday.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
