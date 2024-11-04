Temperatures to plummet Tuesday as winter cold finally arrives

Temperatures will begin to drop nationwide on Monday afternoon, finally bringing colder weather after persistent higher-than-usual temperatures this fall.Morning temperatures in the central regions on Tuesday are expected to fall to around 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit), and a cold wave advisory may be issued.A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low is expected to remain at minus 12 degrees Celsius or lower for at least two consecutive days or the morning low is expected to drop by more than 10 degrees Celsius from the previous day to 3 degrees Celsius or lower.Temperatures were relatively mild nationwide on Monday morning, ranging from 7 to 16 degrees, higher than average for this time of year.On Monday at 8 a.m., temperatures in major cities were 16.6 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 16.8 degrees in Incheon, 14.9 degrees in Daejeon, 13.6 degrees in Gwangju, 11.2 degrees in Daegu, 12.4 degrees in Ulsan and 16.4 degrees in Busan.Daytime highs will range from 16 to 23 degrees, similar to or slightly warmer than the seasonal norm. However, in the central regions, daytime temperatures will only reach around 15 degrees.Rain is expected in the central regions until the morning, in Jeolla until the afternoon and in Jeju until the evening due to a passing pressure trough. As the pressure trough moves away, cold northwesterly winds will bring a significant temperature drop, as continental high pressure expands from the west.Temperatures in the central regions will drop sharply, with morning lows plunging about 10 degrees overnight, ranging from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. A cold wave advisory may be issued.Daytime highs on Tuesday will remain around 15 degrees Celsius in most areas.From late night on Monday, scattered rain is expected in the mountainous areas of eastern Gangwon. From Tuesday, rain may also fall in the eastern coastal areas and the northeastern mountain ranges of North Gyeongsang.Snow could accumulate in high-altitude regions over 1,000 meters (0.62 miles), with expected snowfall of 1 to 5 centimeters (0.39 to 1.96 inches) in northern Gangwon’s mountainous areas and around 1 centimeter in central Gangwon's highlands.On Wednesday, it will get even colder, with morning temperatures nationwide hovering around 5 degrees. Some areas in inland central regions, eastern North Jeolla and inland North Gyeongsang may experience sub-zero temperatures.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]