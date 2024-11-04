Global Intern for Startups Program links international students with Korean companies



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

Sometimes online information isn’t enough for job seekers to get to know the companies they’re applying to, but international students who applied to the Banks Foundation for Young Entrepreneurs’ (d.camp) internship program were given the chance to meet startup representatives before preparing for job interviews.Around 100 international students who applied for the Global Intern for Startups program gathered at the Front 1 building in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 1 to attend a company briefing session with hiring startups.The Global Intern for Startups program is organized by d.camp in partnership with Korea JoongAng Daily’s K-campus, a career and information platform for international students. Internships from 20 startups planning to hire foreign nationals are offered through the program.Job seekers have finished submitting their resumes and are currently waiting to be selected for interviews. Thirteen startups, including Toonsquare, Innovaid and w3company, attended Friday’s session to offer applicants information to help them prepare.“It’s really difficult for international students to know exactly what websites to look for jobs on or which companies to apply to,” said Jasmine, a student who attended the event. “I think it’s really good that there’s an event where all these different startups gather to hold a briefing session for us because just looking at job postings on websites is sometimes not enough.”This is d.camp’s first time arranging the Global Intern for Startups program, although the foundation is "positively considering" continuing with the program next year."Hiring can be challenging for startups, especially those wanting to expand globally,” said Nam Ji-eun, a manager at d.camp. “That’s why d.camp and the Korea JoongAng Daily have partnered to launch this global internship program.“The 20 startups participating in the program are not only d.camp-approved but have also been vetted by various investment firms, ensuring they can provide an environment where both individuals and companies can grow together.”Information not mentioned in job listings, such as specific language preferences or new business areas of interest, was also discussed at the event.Toonsquare was one of the most popular companies, with attendees rushing to speak with its representatives after the session. The startup, which develops AI tools for webtoon creation, aims to recruit international interns to help with webtoon translation, localization and storyline development, tailored to different countries.LED light-maker The Bio was one of the few startups seeking design interns, specifically looking for foreign nationals to create light designs that would appeal to overseas markets. The company currently exports to Vietnam and aims to expand to other markets, including the United States.Most internships available through the d.camp program are in overseas sales, marketing or business development, with many startups looking to expand their global footprint.UUUUU., a popular choice among students, produces gel nail stickers and is seeking marketing interns to support its strong U.S. market sales.Playtag, another participating startup, focuses on AI behavior analysis technology and sees the Korean market as limited."We are targeting the early childhood education market and aim to expand abroad because the local market is constrained by a low birthrate," said Chris Cho, chief operating officer of Playtag. "We already have foreign developers, but we need sales interns, so we are looking to hire in that area."Candidates selected for the d.camp internships are set to start in December, either for two months over the winter break or for three months or longer, with the possibility of an extended job offer.Startups will receive help with internship permit applications from HireVisa, a startup specializing in administrative support for foreign nationals. Although work permits can be challenging to obtain, HireVisa CEO Shim Hwa-yong assured students that the government is easing regulations for those with a Korean university degree."I’ve already checked all the companies participating in the d.camp program with the immigration office," said Shim. "These companies sell their products globally, and they’re eligible to hire international students."BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]