Sookmyung Women's University partners with GS Retail to offer 1,000-won lunch boxes

Sookmyung Women’s University is offering students lunch boxes for only 1,000 won ($0.75) throughout November in collaboration with GS Retail.Students can purchase one of three discounted lunch box sets from the on-campus GS25 convenience store on weekdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. for one hour, by using their student ID card, according to the university.The "1,000-won Lunch Box" initiative, an extension of the government’s “1,000-won breakfast” program, was launched to celebrate the inauguration of the university’s new president, Moon Si-yeon, the university said on Monday.The promotion began last Friday, drawing large numbers of students to the store for the discounted lunch boxes.“Students are responding positively to the lunch boxes, which are affordable and can be enjoyed wherever they like,” said Lee Min-young, a business major at the university. “I hope the program expands to serve more students and includes discounts on other items like(seaweed rolls).”The university said that the event aims to support students with affordable meal options amid rising costs, with GS Retail participating as part of its social responsibility initiatives.“Providing breakfast for 1,000 won not only makes meals affordable but also ensures students start the day fresh and healthy,” President Moon said.Since last year, the university has offered the 1,000-won breakfast program in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, as well as the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Yongsan District. Alumni and the local community have also supported the program through ongoing donations.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]