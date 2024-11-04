 Woori Bank offers prizes to foreign customers in weekly event
Published: 04 Nov. 2024, 17:40 Updated: 04 Nov. 2024, 17:41
A poster for the ″Take it ! WON GLOBAL coupon″ [WOORI BANK]

Woori Bank is running a weekly event for foreign customers, where all participants can win prizes if a shared goal is met.
 
Dubbed “Take it! WON GLOBAL coupon,” the event offers a range of prizes — from ramen to convenience store gift cards — to those who participate in achieving the weekly target number of participants.
 

The target number starts at 1,000 participants in the first week and increases by 1,000 each week, reaching 6,000 by the sixth week. The event began this week and will run until Dec. 13.
 
Participants can join by accessing the event post on the bank’s mobile app, “Global Woori WON Banking.” Additional details about the event are also available.  
 
For those who share the event link on their social media accounts or online communities, 100 of them will be selected to receive an additional GS25 mobile gift card worth 20,000 won ($14.60). Individuals can apply through the event post.
 
"For this event, we made sure everyone wins and selected prizes tailored to foreign customers' preferences to enhance satisfaction," said a bank official. “We hope many foreign customers will participate, win prizes and also experience our global service.”
 

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
