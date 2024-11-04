 North Korea built anti-tank barriers on demolished inter-Korean roads, says South's military
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea built anti-tank barriers on demolished inter-Korean roads, says South's military

Published: 04 Nov. 2024, 17:41
  • 기자 사진
  • MICHAEL LEE
A photograph released by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday shows a concrete-lined trench constructed by North Korea on the site of the now-destroyed road along the Donghae Line connecting the two Koreas's eastern coast. Pyongyang also constructed a rammed earth fortication to the north of the trench, which can be seen on the left in this photograph. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

A photograph released by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday shows a concrete-lined trench constructed by North Korea on the site of the now-destroyed road along the Donghae Line connecting the two Koreas's eastern coast. Pyongyang also constructed a rammed earth fortication to the north of the trench, which can be seen on the left in this photograph. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

 
North Korea has built anti-tank obstacles over now-destroyed roads that ran along two rail lines that connected the Koreas, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Monday.
 
The JCS said the North had dug concrete-lined trenches inside the demilitarized zone where roads once existed alongside the Gyeongui Line that connected the North Korean city of Kaesong to the South Korean city of Paju in Gyeonggi, as well as the Donghae Line that connected the two Koreas’ eastern coasts.
 
To the north of the trenches, the regime also built piles of rammed earth almost 11 meters (36 feet) in height.
 

Related Article

According to the JCS, Pyongyang deployed between 300 and 400 workers to construct the rudimentary fortifications from Oct. 15, when it blew up the two inter-Korean connections, to Nov. 1.
 
South Korean military authorities estimate that the trenches that now run laterally across the sites of the destroyed roads are 10 meters in width and 160 meters in length, while the fortifications are approximately 50 meters in width and 120 meters in length.
 
According to the JCS, the trench blocking overland access on the Donghae Line is approximately five meters deep, while the one on the Gyeongui Line is only three meters deep.
 
An anti-tank trench and rammed-earth barrier built by North Korea on the site of the now-destroyed road that ran along the Gyeongui Line can be seen in this photograph released by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

An anti-tank trench and rammed-earth barrier built by North Korea on the site of the now-destroyed road that ran along the Gyeongui Line can be seen in this photograph released by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

The JCS added that North Korean workers were observed planting trees on the rammed earth barriers. They also temporarily installed the regime's flags on top of the barriers to take photos.
 
South Korean military officials believe the North could easily push the piled earth into the trenches should it decide to embark on an invasion of the South.
 
A JCS official told reporters that the barriers erected by the North “would not serve as impediments to war” and have “little value from a military perspective.”
 
“We believe that these projects are intended as part of a propaganda demonstration to demarcate [the regime’s] territory,” he added.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [lee.junhyuk@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea North Korea demilitarized zone Gyeongui Line Donghae Line Joint Chiefs of Staff

More in North Korea

Leaflet launches put border residents, anti-North activists at odds

Russia calls North Korea's missile tests 'legitimate' defensive measures against U.S. provocations

Zelensky confirms Ukrainian troops in battle with North Koreans, calls for more support

Foreign minister Cho urges U.N. to demand North Korean troops' withdrawal from Russia

North Korea fires short-range missiles into East Sea just ahead of U.S. election

Related Stories

Gov't to compensate Hyundai Asan $6 million for discontinued inter-Korean freight train service

Some North Korean trash balloons equipped with GPS transmitters: JCS

North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS

Two Koreas exchange warning shots along Northern Limit Line

North orders intensified readiness near the NLL after 'new' cruise missile test
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)