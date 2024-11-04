Cruel killing of animals to carry 3-year prison term

Killing an animal using cruel methods will carry a sentence of up to three years in prison under new sentencing guidelines, the top court said Monday.The Supreme Court said its Sentencing Commission created new guidelines last week on punishing acts of killing or injuring animals.Under the new guidelines, killing an animal will carry a sentence of 4 months to a year in prison, with a maximum sentence of three years in the event there are aggravating factors in the case.Such factors include targeting random or multiple animals, committing the abuse repeatedly over a considerable period, a "reprovable" motive, and using cruel methods.Inflicting pain or causing injury to animals will carry a sentence of two to 10 months in prison, with a maximum sentence of two years in case of aggravated punishment.The guidelines will be finalized in March of next year following due processes, such as public hearings.Yonhap