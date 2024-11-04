Ex-President Moon's daughter booked for illegal Airbnb



LEE SOO-JUNG

lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr

Police booked former President Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye, on charges of illegally renting out her studio apartment, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday.The agency said it obtained statements from several guests who claimed they had stayed at her property. Authorities are currently verifying the details.Moon has been suspected of running an accommodation business renting out her studio apartment in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, through Airbnb without any registration.According to the Public Health Control Act governing services related to public hygiene, including lodging businesses, operators are mandated to report or register their services with state or local authorities. Those who breach the act could face a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,500).Police added that the agency will identify guests before questioning them as witnesses, and will seek assistance from Airbnb if it deems such support necessary.Last week, Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Office of Investigation, said police secured CCTV recordings to determine whether her property was used as an accommodation business site.The police agency started an investigation after receiving public complaints and a request for a probe from the district office.Regarding the younger Moon's involvement in a drunk-driving accident that happened in Yongsan’s Itaewon area last month, the Seoul police agency said Monday that it is reviewing whether to apply additional charges of dangerous driving resulting in bodily harm against her.On Oct. 5, Moon collided with a taxi while changing lanes without signaling in front of the Hamilton Hotel at 2:51 a.m. Her blood alcohol level was reportedly 0.14 percent, well above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, which is the threshold for revoking a driver's license. She was booked on charges of the violating the Road Traffic Act on the same day.Kim Bong-sik, head of the Seoul police agency, said Monday that investigators would “comprehensively assess details of the accident and the victim’s statement even when medical reports were not issued” before extending her criminal charges to inflicting injury.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]