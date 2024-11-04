Wake up!
Published: 04 Nov. 2024, 19:37 Updated: 04 Nov. 2024, 22:42
Withhis approval rating descending, President Yoon Suk Yeol is embarrassed that Han Dong-hoon — the current leader of the governing People Power Party, former justice minister and Yoon’s former aide in the prosecution — publicly demanded that the president drastically change his unilateral governance style and apologize for all the controversies over first lady Kim Keon Hee. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)