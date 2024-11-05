 Woori temporarily suspends virtual services for mortgages, rent deposit loans
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Woori temporarily suspends virtual services for mortgages, rent deposit loans

Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 18:47
A service counter at Woori Bank's main office in Jung District, central Seoul, is empty on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

A service counter at Woori Bank's main office in Jung District, central Seoul, is empty on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

 
A counter at Woori Bank's main office in Jung District, central Seoul, is empty on Tuesday.
 
From Tuesday to Dec. 8, Woori Bank will temporarily suspend its virtual services for its mortgage and rent deposit loans to strengthen its management for bank household loan services, the bank said Tuesday.
tags Woori Bank bank financial services loans mortgage

More in Finance

BOK to test digital voucher to replace paper and plastic card vouchers

FSS blocks Korea Zinc's share issuance plan

Finance minister calls for $430M hike in reserve funds in wake of U.S. election

Won plummets as Trump declares victory

Asian shares follow Wall Street rally as Americans cast votes

Related Stories

For digital innovation

Naver and Woori to offer loans to small online businesses

Woori chairman apologizes for $25.5M in improper loans to former head's relatives

Woori employee allegedly embezzled $47 million

Fintech Big Brother law opposed by the Bank of Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)