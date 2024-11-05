Woori temporarily suspends virtual services for mortgages, rent deposit loans
Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 18:47
A counter at Woori Bank's main office in Jung District, central Seoul, is empty on Tuesday.
From Tuesday to Dec. 8, Woori Bank will temporarily suspend its virtual services for its mortgage and rent deposit loans to strengthen its management for bank household loan services, the bank said Tuesday.
