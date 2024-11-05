Presale begins for Hyundai E&C's Hillstate Icheon

Hyundai Engineering & Construction's Hillstate Icheon Station apartments are now available for presale on a first come, first served basis.Situated in Icheon's Jeungil-dong, the two complexes will consist of 15 buildings with 29 floors above ground and four below with 1,822 units, 314 of which are up for general sale. The units range from 60-square-meter (646-square-feet) apartments to midsized homes and penthouses spanning 136 square meters.The first down payment requires only 5 percent of the total be paid along with a flat fee of 10 million won ($7,300) to lower the financial burden on buyers, who can also enjoy 0 percent interest on the second down payment and balcony expansion at no extra cost. Even if the terms change after signing, owners can partially benefit from new favorable terms according to a guarantee intended to offer a more stable and credible contract.The apartment is within walking distance of Icheon Station on the Gyeonggang Line, which connects Yeoju to the corporate districts of Bundang and Pangyo, with a commute time from Icheon to Pangyo of just 38 minutes. Demand is expected to be driven by the proximity to big corporations such as SK Hynix, Oriental Brewery, Hitejinro and others.Icheon Station is also part of expansion plans, including the GTX-D line, a yet-to-be-determined higher-speed commuter rail network that can reach Samsung Station in just 40 minutes and a line running to the Namsa station to the national semiconductor industrial complex in Yongin, Gyeonggi.Hillstate Icheon Station is accommodating to car owners, with easy access to the Gyeongchung and Jungbu main roads as well as the West Icheon interchange and the Yongdong Highway Icheon interchange.The complex will have a preschool on-site, and another preschool and elementary school are also scheduled to be built within walking distance, while families with middle schoolers and high schoolers have access to a number of options within a 2-kilometer (1.24-mile) radius.Nearby are a Lotte Mart, Emart and Nonghyup Hanaro Mart, as well as a CGV movie theater and the Icheon Art Hall. The closeness to public offices and a planned park right nearby offer added convenience.The units' layouts are designed to bring sunlight to every room, with exposure optimized due to the mostly southward direction. Each unit has a closet by the entrance, a dressing room, pantry and flex room, while 74-square-meter units come with a balcony. Buyers have a range of choices of finishes and floorplans.The complex will also have a fitness center, a golf practice zone and a group exercise room. To relax, Hillstate Icheon Station features the Hills Lounge and an indoor playground as well as a library and reading room. A model house is located at 1082, Iseopdaecheon-ro, Icheon-si, Gyeonggi. Move-in is slated to start in July of 2026.BY KIM YEONSOO [kim.yeonsoo1@joongang.co.kr]