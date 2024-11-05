2024 Small Business Day goes big in Gwanghwamun Square

Visitors wander around the 2024 Small Business Day event in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Tuesday.The one-day event, organized by the small businesses based in Seoul, features booths where 48 small business owners will sell their products, from household goods to fashion items, along with some activities. Also scheduled is a ceremony where Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will present awards to 10 “small business owners of the year” as selected by the city and small business groups.