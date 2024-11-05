Hanwha Group chief visits financial arm's HQ to encourage employees



SARAH CHEA

chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn writes in a guest book during his visit to Hanwha Asset Management headquarters in 63 Square, also known as the 63 Building, in Yeouido, western Seoul on Tuesday to encourage employees.Kim stressed the importance of "innovation" and "challenge" in expanding the business to global markets. Hanwha Asset Management is in partnerships with over 50 financial institutions across the globe including Goldman Sachs and KKR, or Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.