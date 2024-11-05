 Hanwha Group chief visits financial arm's HQ to encourage employees
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha Group chief visits financial arm's HQ to encourage employees

Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 18:33
  • 기자 사진
  • SARAH CHEA
[HANWHA ASSET MANAGEMENT]

[HANWHA ASSET MANAGEMENT]

 
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn writes in a guest book during his visit to Hanwha Asset Management headquarters in 63 Square, also known as the 63 Building, in Yeouido, western Seoul on Tuesday to encourage employees.
 
Kim stressed the importance of "innovation" and "challenge" in expanding the business to global markets. Hanwha Asset Management is in partnerships with over 50 financial institutions across the globe including Goldman Sachs and KKR, or Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.
 
tags korea hanwha

More in Industry

Kakao Mobility fined $2.47 million for alleged accounting fraud

Hyundai E&C raided over Indonesian bribery suspicions

Chip, energy and logistics firms pledge $920M in investements in Korea

Korean EV, battery makers in holding pattern with Trump's win

KITA opens pavilion at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

Related Stories

Hanwha Group chairman inspects robotics headquarters

Hanwha Solutions misses market expectations with net 378 billion won in 2022

Hanwha Solutions eyes global markets with domestically-produced cable compounds

Hanwha Aerospace, Solutions invest $1 billion in U.S. subsidiary

Hanwha shakes up its corporate structure, grouping related businesses together

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)