 Meta fined $15.68 million for leaking user information
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Meta fined $15.68 million for leaking user information

Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 19:05 Updated: 05 Nov. 2024, 20:26
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JAE-LIM
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Korea's privacy regulator fined Meta 21.61 billion won ($15.68 million) for leaking the personal information about its users without their consent.
 
The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said Meta had collected such information about 980,000 users located in Korea via their Facebook profiles and handed it over to advertisers between July 2018 and March 2022.
 
About 4,000 advertisers utilized the information, including political viewpoints, religion, gender identity and marital status for targeted advertising.
 
The regular also issued corrective orders mandating that Meta establish a legal basis for processing sensitive information, implement measures to ensure data security and respond diligently to users’ requests for access to their personal information.

Related Article

“When we have access to the full written decision, we will take the time to consider it,” a Meta Korea spokesperson said.
 
Since 2020, Meta was charged with a fine of nearly 60 billion won for violating the Personal Information Protection Act.
 
The penalty is not the first time the U.S. tech giant has come under fire from the PIPC. The regulator fined the company 6.7 billion won in November 2020 for leaking personal information without consent and 30.8 billion won for collecting personal information, without consent, and using it for targeted advertising.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
tags Meta

More in Industry

Kakao Mobility fined $2.47 million for alleged accounting fraud

Hyundai E&C raided over Indonesian bribery suspicions

Chip, energy and logistics firms pledge $920M in investements in Korea

Korean EV, battery makers in holding pattern with Trump's win

KITA opens pavilion at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

Related Stories

Korean Instagram users reminded of Kakao outage after worldwide glitch

Meta to lure advertisers with new AI technology

Meta's pop-up store gives Korea a glimpse of the future

[THINK ENGLISH] 메타, 중국의 여론 선동 막으려 역대 최대 규모 계정 삭제

Hanwha Q Cells builds San Diego solar complex to power Meta
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)