SKT to release AI agent 'Aster' with North American beta



LEE JAE-LIM

lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr

Mobile carrier SK Telecom will release an AI agent dubbed “Aster” tailored for global users starting with the North American region next year, it said on Tuesday.Aster aspires to become a service that goes beyond generating basic query response and search to independently setting goals and tasks on the user's behalf.The app is scheduled for a closed beta in North America within the year, followed by an official release in the region with plans to expand globally.The AI service can identify user needs during a conversation, organize tasks and seamlessly connect to sub-agents to execute them.For instance, if a user asks Aster to help them prepare for a dinner party, it would respond with questions like “Would you prefer chicken salad or stir-fried turkey with vegetables?” to refine their intent. It then provides the chosen recipe, creates a step-by-step to-do list, schedules tasks and connects users to services for purchasing necessary ingredients.The company said it will be collaborating with global search services, large language model developers and third-party apps to tailor Aster for global users. It also entered a partnership with AI search engine Perplexity earlier this year.“With Aster, users are interacting with a single app, but they’re actually tapping into an extensive AI ecosystem,” said Chung Suk-geun, head of the global and AI tech business at SK Telecom. “We’re committed to providing unparalleled value and convenience to our customers through continuous development and strategic collaborations.”BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]