 SKT to release AI agent 'Aster' with North American beta
Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 14:03
  • LEE JAE-LIM
A logo of "Aster," an AI service developed by SK Telecom for global users [SK TELECOM]

Mobile carrier SK Telecom will release an AI agent dubbed “Aster” tailored for global users starting with the North American region next year, it said on Tuesday.
 
Aster aspires to become a service that goes beyond generating basic query response and search to independently setting goals and tasks on the user's behalf.
 
The app is scheduled for a closed beta in North America within the year, followed by an official release in the region with plans to expand globally.
 
The AI service can identify user needs during a conversation, organize tasks and seamlessly connect to sub-agents to execute them.

For instance, if a user asks Aster to help them prepare for a dinner party, it would respond with questions like “Would you prefer chicken salad or stir-fried turkey with vegetables?” to refine their intent. It then provides the chosen recipe, creates a step-by-step to-do list, schedules tasks and connects users to services for purchasing necessary ingredients.
 
The company said it will be collaborating with global search services, large language model developers and third-party apps to tailor Aster for global users. It also entered a partnership with AI search engine Perplexity earlier this year.
 
“With Aster, users are interacting with a single app, but they’re actually tapping into an extensive AI ecosystem,” said Chung Suk-geun, head of the global and AI tech business at SK Telecom. “We’re committed to providing unparalleled value and convenience to our customers through continuous development and strategic collaborations.”

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
