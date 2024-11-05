Cybersecurity watchdog warns of cyberattacks in wake of North's troop deployment to Russia

South Korea's cybersecurity watchdog on Monday called on local organizations and businesses to increase their data protection readiness, citing rising risks of hacking attacks related to North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia."Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as North Korea's dispatch of troops, cyber threats against South Korean organizations through distributed denial-of-service attacks have increased," the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) said in a statement.KISA recommended that companies regularly back up important data and documents offline and advise employees to avoid downloading malicious files attached to suspicious emails.A news report from Ukraine claimed that the first batch of North Korean troops dispatched to Russia to fight in the war has likely already come under Ukrainian attack in the western Russian border region of Kursk.Yonhap