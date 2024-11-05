 Cybersecurity watchdog warns of cyberattacks in wake of North's troop deployment to Russia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Cybersecurity watchdog warns of cyberattacks in wake of North's troop deployment to Russia

Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 18:33
South Korea's cybersecurity watchdog on Monday called on local organizations and businesses to increase their data protection readiness, citing rising risks of hacking attacks related to North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia.
 
"Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as North Korea's dispatch of troops, cyber threats against South Korean organizations through distributed denial-of-service attacks have increased," the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) said in a statement.
 
KISA recommended that companies regularly back up important data and documents offline and advise employees to avoid downloading malicious files attached to suspicious emails.
 
A news report from Ukraine claimed that the first batch of North Korean troops dispatched to Russia to fight in the war has likely already come under Ukrainian attack in the western Russian border region of Kursk.
 
Yonhap
tags korea hacking

More in Tech

Take note, new hires. Notion is adding AI functions to improve efficiency.

Cybersecurity watchdog warns of cyberattacks in wake of North's troop deployment to Russia

Tech industry copyright conference Icotec to begin in Seoul this week

Inaugural AI Content Festival kicks off at COEX

Months after China and Japan, Apple Vision Pro set for November release in Korea

Related Stories

Chinese hacking group attacks 12 Korean agencies over Lunar New Year

Russian hackers threaten to target South Korea, claim to have attacked site storing Ukrainian grain

Chinese hackers hit 12 Korean state institutions over holiday

Nearly 560,000 foreign hacking attempts against gov't detected over past 6 yrs: report

North Korea’s hackers target South Korea’s hacks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)