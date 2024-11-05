Tongbang Books to hold a warehouse super sale this weekend in Seongsu-dong
Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 09:27 Updated: 05 Nov. 2024, 09:48
Tongbang Books, the oldest independent English-translated books retailer in Korea, is holding a super sale this weekend at its warehouse in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
Dubbed Open House, the event is slated to feature over 100,000 English books, both translated and original, in its inventory.
Amazon bestsellers and children's books, as well as the retailer’s curated selection of translated novels by local authors, will be available with an up to 20 percent discount off its website's prices. These, however, are already price-matched with competitors' sites to be the cheapest in the country online. The special prices will only be offered on-site and will not be extended to its website.
Nobel Prize winner Han Kang’s titles, which recently saw massive sales worldwide, will be at Open House, including the International Booker-winning "The Vegetarian" (2007) as well as "Human Acts" (2014), "The White Book" (2016) and "Greek Lessons" (2011), though exact quantities can't be guaranteed, added the retailer.
The upcoming Open House will also feature a unique selection of English-language comic books courtesy of Dice & Comics Cafe, Korea's only purveyor of American graphic novels.
Those who purchase more than 100,000 won ($73) in books can receive a complimentary Andy Warhol or city-themed canvas tote bag. Visitors who register as members of Tongbang Books at the event can also receive one Penguin Random House fabric pouch.
The retailer also launched its new, foreigner-friendly website on Friday under its secondary brand, dbBOOKS, geared toward foreigners. Its services are provided in English, and the website accepts overseas credit cards without requiring various security codes upon purchase. Visit www.dbbooks.co.kr for more information.
Tongbang Books’ Open House runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 10 at the warehouse on the basement floor of its office at 55 Seongsu-il-ro. Visitors must enter no later than 3:30 p.m.
Tongbang Books was founded in 1985 and imports, distributes and sells English-language books in Korea.
