China’s dilemma from the troop dispatch (KOR)

What are China’s inner thoughts about North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia? It is hard to guess whether China is welcoming it or worrying about it. There are two interpretations. First, some say it helps China, as it lessens the pressure on Beijing to provide direct military aid to Moscow. It also has the effect of putting certain pressure on the United States. But there are more analyses that the troop dispatch does more harm than good to China. As North-Russia relations become closer, China’s unmatched influence on the North could be hurt.In the event of an emergency on the Korean Peninsula in the future, China must consider Russia’s automatic intervention. The North’s participation in the war will also promote security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan. China may have to worry about the creation of an Asian version of NATO. Moreover, China’s image of pursuing peace — as it has so far posed as the mediator of the Ukraine War — could disappear. Prof. Shi Yinhong at the Renmin University of China said that China must have been quite anxious and angry.China’s internal thoughts on North Korea sending troops for Russia can be presumed from two official comments. The foreign ministry spokesman said that each involved party should work hard to ease tension and resolve political issues. He added, “The development of relations between North Korea and Russia is their own business.” Though China urged resolution through talks, the professor’s comment reflects China’s helplessness. What we need to pay more attention to is the remark by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit on Oct. 23.Xi presented three principles to help ease the situation: not allowing the battlefield from spreading outside, preventing the war from intensifying and letting stakeholders stop adding fuel to the fire. Xi’s comment was short yet meaningful. He demanded the battlefield not to spread outside. He may have the Korean Peninsula in mind. The North’s troop dispatch made South Korea a step closer to the war in Ukraine.This seems to be a warning that the war should not give off sparks to the Korean Peninsula. His opposition to the exacerbation of the Ukraine war suggests his clear opposition to the North’s troop dispatch. Last, he warned all involved parties not to add fuel to the fire, a sign that the West, including Korea, must not take stronger actions or escalate the tension. This is typical of China. It only talks to prevent the situation from worsening, but it doesn’t engage in acts of retribution for wrongdoings like the North’s troop dispatch.This is what happened at the times of the Cheonan sinking and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island. That's why China is ridiculed as being trapped between paralysis and incompetence. China must act, not talk, if it really wants to be called a superpower.북한 파병에 대한 중국의 속내는 뭔가? 반기는 건지 아니면 걱정이 태산인지 감을 잡기 어렵다. 두 가지 해석이 나온다. 먼저 중국에 도움이 된다는 주장이다. 베이징이 모스크바에 직접 군사원조를 해야 하는 부담을 더는 이점이 있다는 거다. 또 미국에 일정한 압력을 가하는 효과도 있다. 그러나 득보다는 실이 크다는 분석이 더 많다. 북·러 관계가 끈끈해지며 북한에 대한 중국의 독보적 영향력이 타격을 받게 된다.앞으로 한반도 유사시 중국은 러시아의 자동 개입을 고려해야 하는 것이다. 또 북한의 참전은 한•미•일 안보 협력을 촉진한다. 아시아판 나토 탄생을 걱정해야 할 판이다. 게다가 그동안 우크라이나 전쟁의 중재자를 자처해온 중국의 평화추구 이미지가 사라질 운명이다. 그래서인지 스인훙 중국 인민대 교수는 “중국이 상당히 불안해하며 분노했을 것”이라고 말한다.북한 파병에 대한 중국의 속내는 크게 두 개의 공식 발언을 통해 짐작할 수 있다. 하나는 중국 외교부 대변인의 “각 당사자가 긴장 완화와 정치적 해결을 위해 힘써야 한다” “북•러 발전은 그들 자신의 일”이라는 발언이다. 대화를 통한 문제 해결을 촉구하지만 무력감이 엿보인다. 우리가 보다 주목할 건 지난달 23일 브릭스(BRICS) 정상회의에 참석한 시진핑 중국 국가주석의 말이다.시 주석은 “전쟁터가 밖으로 번지지 않도록 하고, 전쟁이 격화되도록 하지 않으며, 모든 당사자가 불에 기름을 붓지 않는다는 3원칙을 견지해 상황을 조속히 완화해야 한다”고 말했다. 시 주석의 말은 짧지만 의미심장하다. 먼저 전쟁터가 밖으로 번지지 않아야 한다고 주문한다. 한반도를 염두에 둔 발언이 아닐까 싶다. 북한 파병으로 우리도 우크라이나 전쟁에 한 발 더 가까이 다가서게 됐다.이게 자칫 한반도로 불똥이 튀어서는 안 된다는 경고로 보인다. 전쟁 격화에 반대한다는 말은 확전, 즉 북한 파병에 대한 분명한 반대 의사 표시다. 끝으로 모든 당사자가 불에 기름을 붓지 말라는 건 한국을 포함한 서방이 더욱 강경하게 나서며 사태를 키우는 일이 있어서는 안 된다는 뜻으로 읽힌다. 중국은 늘 이렇다. 더 이상의 상황 악화를 막으려 말을 할 뿐 북한 파병 등 이미 저질러진 잘못엔 응징의 행동이 없다.천안함 폭침과 연평도 포격 사건 때도 그랬다. 그러니 “중국은 마비와 무능 사이에 갇혔다”는 조롱을 듣게 된다. 중국은 이제 말이 아니라 행동에 나서야 한다. 그래야 대국이라 할 수 있지 않겠나.