Actor Lee Jong-suk to become a lawyer in upcoming tvN series



KIM JI-YE

kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr

Actor Lee Jong-suk is set to become a lawyer with nine years of experience in a new tvNseries, his agency Ace Factory said Tuesday.The actor is slated to appear in the drama “Seocho-dong” (translated) set to be released early next year, according to his agency.It will be Lee’s first drama in threeyears after appearing in MBC’s series “Big Mouth” (2022).Directed by Park Seung-woo, who was behind MBC’s drama “Kairos” (2020) and tvN series “Adamas” (2022), the new drama will be a coming-of-age series following the life of law firm lawyers in Seocho-dong, an area renowned for its cluster of legal firms. A practicing lawyer is partaking in writing the series, according to the agency.Lee will play a character who chose to become a lawyer because he finds cases entertaining, the agency said.The drama will also reunite the actor and director Park for the first time in nine years. They previously worked together in MBC’s series “W” (2016).Lee first debuted as a model in 2005 and kicked off his acting career in 2010 with SBS’ series “Princess Prosecutor.” He then appeared in numerous hit dramas, such as MBC’s sitcom “High Kick: Revenge of the Short-Legged” (2011-12), SBS’ “I Hear Your Voice” (2013) and “Pinocchio” (2014-15).BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]