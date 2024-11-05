Second season of university quiz show 'Elite League' to debut Nov. 15

The second season of Coupang Play’s hit show "Elite League" will premiere next Friday.The latest teaser was released on Tuesday, hinting at the addition of a new university team that will join the competition midway. In season one, a Harvard University team made a surprise midway entry.Set to air on Nov. 15, season two will follow a similar format to its debut season, bringing together top students from Seoul National University, Korea University, Yonsei University, KAIST and Pohang University of Science and Technology, along with a mysterious new team yet to be revealed. These teams will go against each other in challenges that test their intelligence to determine which university is the smartest.Season one aired last November and drew attention for the strategy and intellectual prowess of elite students from Korea’s top universities. Seoul National University won the first season, with Korea University securing the runner-up spot.The new season will premiere on Coupang Play, where all the episodes of season one are also available.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]