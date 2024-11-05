U.S. approves potential sale of early warning aircraft to boost Korea's recon capabilities

The United States has authorized a potential sale to Korea of airborne early warning and control aircraft and related elements to help enhance the Asian ally's intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities, a government agency said Monday.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) under the Department of Defense announced that the State Department has made the decision on the potential government-to-government Foreign Military Sale (FMS) estimated to cost $4.92 billion.Korea has made a request to buy four E-7 Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft, 10 jet engines and other related elements of logistics and program support, according to the agency."This proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea's ability to meet current and future threats by providing increased intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and airborne early warning and control capabilities," the agency said in a release."It will also increase the ROK Air Force's command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) interoperability with the United States. Korea will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces," it added.DSCA delivered the certification, notifying Congress of the possible sale earlier in the day as the sale requires congressional endorsement.Yonhap