Foreign Ministry welcomes China's addition of Korea to visa waiver program

The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed China's recent decision on a temporary visa waiver for Korea, voicing hopes that the move will help further promote "friendly sentiment" between the two neighbors.Beijing made a surprise announcement Friday that it will waive visa requirements for visitors from Korea and several other countries, effective through the end of next year. The measure will allow visitors to stay in China for up to 15 days without a visa."We welcome the Chinese government's announcement of the short-term visa exemption for our citizens," ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a press briefing."This measure will make it more convenient for our people to visit China, and we believe that it will positively contribute to enhancing people-to-people exchanges between the two countries," he said.South Korea expects that such increases in exchanges will play an "important role in promoting mutual understanding and fostering friendly sentiment" between the two neighbors, Lee added.It marks the first time China has added Korea to the visa waiver program.Yonhap