 Foreign Ministry welcomes China's addition of Korea to visa waiver program
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Foreign Ministry welcomes China's addition of Korea to visa waiver program

Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 17:31
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong speaks during a press briefing in Jongno District, central Seoul on Oct. 17. [YONHAP]

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong speaks during a press briefing in Jongno District, central Seoul on Oct. 17. [YONHAP]

 
The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed China's recent decision on a temporary visa waiver for Korea, voicing hopes that the move will help further promote "friendly sentiment" between the two neighbors.
 
Beijing made a surprise announcement Friday that it will waive visa requirements for visitors from Korea and several other countries, effective through the end of next year. The measure will allow visitors to stay in China for up to 15 days without a visa.
 

Related Article

 
"We welcome the Chinese government's announcement of the short-term visa exemption for our citizens," ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a press briefing.
 
"This measure will make it more convenient for our people to visit China, and we believe that it will positively contribute to enhancing people-to-people exchanges between the two countries," he said.
 
South Korea expects that such increases in exchanges will play an "important role in promoting mutual understanding and fostering friendly sentiment" between the two neighbors, Lee added.
 
It marks the first time China has added Korea to the visa waiver program.
 
Yonhap 
tags China Visa Waiver Korea

More in Diplomacy

South Korean president congratulates Trump for winning White House race

Andy Kim makes history as first Korean American to win Senate seat

President Yoon says defense industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral ties

G7 diplomats condemn North Korea’s ICBM launch, call for complete denuclearization

Voters head to polls as Korea watches closely for shifts in U.S. foreign policy

Related Stories

Korea could lift visa ban on Chinese nationals early

China to consider lifting short-term visa ban on Koreans

Korea issuing short-term visas again for travelers from China

China to resume issuance of short-term visas for Korean nationals on Feb. 18

Back to China
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)