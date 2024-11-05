Foreign minister pursues closer ties with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan ahead of Central Asia summit

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has discussed efforts to expand cooperation with his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, as well as an upcoming leaders' summit with Central Asia, Cho's office said Tuesday.Cho held separate bilateral talks with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu on Monday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.The two top diplomats from Central Asia were visiting Seoul this week for a regional cooperation forum hosted by the Korean government.In the talks with both counterparts, Cho asked for the two countries' support for Korea's "K-Silk Road" initiative, a vision for deeper cooperation and ties with Central Asia.The "K-Silk Road" was announced in June during President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Central Asia. It calls for creating a new cooperation model by linking Korea's innovative capabilities with Central Asia's abundant resources and development potential.Cho also requested their support for the planned summit between Korea and five Central Asian nations, scheduled for next year.On the same day, First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun met one-on-one with his counterparts from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan — Sodiq Imomi and Asein Isaev, respectively — and had broad discussions on the bilateral partnerships and other issues of shared interest, the ministry said.Yonhap