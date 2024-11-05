 Korea, IDB to expand projects to support Latin America
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea, IDB to expand projects to support Latin America

Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 14:20
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, left, shakes hands with Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfajn ahead of their meeting in Washington, D.C., on April 17. [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, left, shakes hands with Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfajn ahead of their meeting in Washington, D.C., on April 17. [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

 
Korea and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) agreed Monday to expand projects meant to support the development of Latin America, Seoul's Finance Ministry said.
 
During their annual meeting held in Sejong, the ministry and an IDB delegation assessed their joint projects designed to help the economic and social development of Latin American countries and discussed ways of enhancing cooperation down the road, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

 
The IDB stressed Korea's role in helping to eradicate poverty in the region and beef up the nations' responses to climate change, among other goals.
 
The ministry vowed to expand joint programs in information and communication technologies, energy and other sectors in which Korea has a competitive edge, and voiced hope for active participation by domestic companies in IDB-led projects, the ministry said.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Latin America

More in Diplomacy

South Korean president congratulates Trump for winning White House race

Andy Kim makes history as first Korean American to win Senate seat

President Yoon says defense industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral ties

G7 diplomats condemn North Korea’s ICBM launch, call for complete denuclearization

Voters head to polls as Korea watches closely for shifts in U.S. foreign policy

Related Stories

JYP to establish Latin America subsidiary, hold audition program in region

Korean research institute joins IDB’s skills coalition

Trying times for Latin America

Prime Minister arrives in Argentina for official visit

Exim extends loan to Development Bank of Latin America
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)