Cold snap hits Korea as snow blankets Gangwon mountains

Temperatures plummeted nationwide on Tuesday, with snowfall in mountainous areas of Gangwon that are more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level.Morning temperatures were about 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the previous day, leading to a chilly commute of around 5 degrees in Seoul. Daytime temperatures remained around 14 degrees, and strong winds will make it feel even colder.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, occasional rain will occur along the eastern coast and mountainous areas of Gangwon, as well as the northeastern mountains and coastal areas of North Gyeongsang, before tapering off by nighttime.In the afternoon, there may be brief rain in inland Gangwon, northern inland North Gyeongsang and Ulsan. In northern North Chungcheong, some very light drizzle is possible.There is expected precipitation of 5 to 20 millimeters in eastern coastal and mountainous Gangwon, eastern coastal North Gyeongsang, northeastern North Gyeongsang mountains, Ulleungdo and Dokdo, and under 5 millimeters in inland Gangwon, northern inland North Gyeongsang and Ulsan.Predicted snowfall includes 1 to 5 centimeters (0.39 to 1.96 inches) in northern Gangwon’s mountains and around 1 centimeter in central Gangwon’s mountains.In areas like Gangwon's mountains, where snow or rain occurs, roads may become icy, and visibility could decrease, posing safety risks for both drivers and hikers. Frost is expected in northern inland Gyeonggi, inland Gangwon, eastern North Chungcheong and eastern North Jeolla.While the country will generally be cloudy, skies will gradually clear in the afternoon. However, the eastern region of Gangwon and the eastern coastal regions of Gyeongsang will remain overcast.As cold air from the northwest arrives, temperatures will continue to drop, making conditions colder than average starting Tuesday. People in central regions should prepare for a morning temperature drop of about 10 degrees, with lows around 5 degrees, and should check for potential cold wave advisories.Morning lows will range from 2 to 11 degrees nationwide, with daytime highs between 13 and 20 degrees.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]