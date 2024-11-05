 Endangered dolphin tangled in nets off Jeju underscores threat to marine life
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Endangered dolphin tangled in nets off Jeju underscores threat to marine life

Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 14:26 Updated: 05 Nov. 2024, 15:04
An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin with marine debris attached to its tail swims in the ocean on Monday. [DOCU JEJU/JEJU NATIONAL UNIVERSITY’S WHALE AND MARINE LIFE CONSERVATION RESEARCH CENTER]

An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin with marine debris attached to its tail swims in the ocean on Monday. [DOCU JEJU/JEJU NATIONAL UNIVERSITY’S WHALE AND MARINE LIFE CONSERVATION RESEARCH CENTER]

 
Another endangered Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin entangled in nets, ropes and other marine debris has been spotted in the waters off Jeju.
 
According to Jeju National University’s whale and marine life conservation research center and documentary channel Docu Jeju on Tuesday, the dolphin was seen on Monday around 3:50 p.m. off the coast of Haengwon-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City, with 60 to 70 centimeters (23.6 to 27.5 inches) of discarded fishing gear wrapped around its tail.
 

Related Article

 
“While monitoring protected dolphins, I spotted a dolphin hunting a fluke fish,” said Oh Seung-mok, director of Docu Jeju. “On closer inspection, I could clearly see fishing debris wrapped around its tail. The rope appeared thick, and since seaweed had not yet attached to it, it seems the entanglement is recent.”
 
The dolphin is almost fully grown and remains active in movement and feeding. However, if seaweed accumulates on the debris, it could severely hinder its mobility.
 
Another young Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, approximately 6 months old and nicknamed "Jongdari," was spotted in the waters off Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo City on Friday. In January, a rescue team conducted initial aid, removing 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) of fishing line and 196 grams (6.91 ounces) of attached seaweed from Jongdari’s tail fin.  
 
An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin with marine debris attached to its tail [DOCU JEJU/JEJU NATIONAL UNIVERSITY’S WHALE AND MARINE LIFE CONSERVATION RESEARCH CENTER]

An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin with marine debris attached to its tail [DOCU JEJU/JEJU NATIONAL UNIVERSITY’S WHALE AND MARINE LIFE CONSERVATION RESEARCH CENTER]

 
Jongdari was only freed from the entanglement in August, about 10 months after being discovered. The dolphin observed this time is a different individual from Jongdari.
 
“In Jongdari’s case, even after the line was cut, the remaining fishing debris caused the dolphin to struggle to keep up with its group, leaving it isolated at times,” said Oh. “This debris threatens marine life in Jeju’s waters.”  
 
“We will continue monitoring and tracking these dolphins to prevent more suffering.”
 
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries plans to designate two areas as marine life protection zones this December: a 7.06 square-kilometer area in Gimnyeong-ri, Gujwa-eup and a 2.36 square-kilometer area in Sindo-ri, Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo City.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
tags Dolphin Jeju Island

More in Environment

Hikers, sightseers miffed as leaves turn color late this autumn

First frost of autumn appears as Korea sees chilly Wednesday morning

Endangered dolphin tangled in nets off Jeju underscores threat to marine life

Cold snap hits Korea as snow blankets Gangwon mountains

Endangered birds struggle with scattered nets and waste on Jeju Island

Related Stories

Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin to be released after 17 years

Dolphin discovery

Jeju's hotels would prefer you to stay on the property

Heaviest November rain in 101 years drenches Jeju

Jeju's iconic female divers get first-ever retirement ceremony
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)