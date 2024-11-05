Endangered dolphin tangled in nets off Jeju underscores threat to marine life

Another endangered Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin entangled in nets, ropes and other marine debris has been spotted in the waters off Jeju.According to Jeju National University’s whale and marine life conservation research center and documentary channel Docu Jeju on Tuesday, the dolphin was seen on Monday around 3:50 p.m. off the coast of Haengwon-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City, with 60 to 70 centimeters (23.6 to 27.5 inches) of discarded fishing gear wrapped around its tail.“While monitoring protected dolphins, I spotted a dolphin hunting a fluke fish,” said Oh Seung-mok, director of Docu Jeju. “On closer inspection, I could clearly see fishing debris wrapped around its tail. The rope appeared thick, and since seaweed had not yet attached to it, it seems the entanglement is recent.”The dolphin is almost fully grown and remains active in movement and feeding. However, if seaweed accumulates on the debris, it could severely hinder its mobility.Another young Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, approximately 6 months old and nicknamed "Jongdari," was spotted in the waters off Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo City on Friday. In January, a rescue team conducted initial aid, removing 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) of fishing line and 196 grams (6.91 ounces) of attached seaweed from Jongdari’s tail fin.Jongdari was only freed from the entanglement in August, about 10 months after being discovered. The dolphin observed this time is a different individual from Jongdari.“In Jongdari’s case, even after the line was cut, the remaining fishing debris caused the dolphin to struggle to keep up with its group, leaving it isolated at times,” said Oh. “This debris threatens marine life in Jeju’s waters.”“We will continue monitoring and tracking these dolphins to prevent more suffering.”The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries plans to designate two areas as marine life protection zones this December: a 7.06 square-kilometer area in Gimnyeong-ri, Gujwa-eup and a 2.36 square-kilometer area in Sindo-ri, Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo City.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]