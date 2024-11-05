국정원, “러시아 파병 북한군 전선 도착 가능성”

조태용 국가정보원장이 화요일(10월 29일) 서울 서초구 국가정보원에서 열린 국회 정보위원회의 국정원 국정감사에 출석해 자리에 앉고 있다. [국회사진취재단]

Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said Tuesday that there is a possibility that some North Korean troops dispatched to Russia to support its war on Ukraine, including generals, may have moved to the front lines.국가정보원은 화요일(10월 29일) 우크라이나 전쟁에 투입되기 위해 러시아에 파병된 북한군 중 장성을 포함한 일부 병력이 전선으로 이동했을 가능성이 있다고 밝혔다.The top spy agency said it confirmed around 3,000 soldiers have been dispatched to Russia so far as it reported its latest findings on North Korean troop deployment during a closed-door parliamentary audit conducted by the National Assembly’s intelligence committee at the NIS headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, according to two lawmakers who attended the meeting.국정원은 서울 서초구 국정원 본청에서 열린 정보위원회 비공개 국정감사에서 북한군 파병에 대한 최신 정보를 보고하고 현재까지 북한군 3000여명이 러시아에 파병된 것으로 확인했다고 정보위에 참석한 의원 두 명이 전했다.The NIS said that the “mobilization of troops between North Korea and Russia is in progress,” adding that it is “leaving open the possibility of some personnel, including high-ranking military generals, moving to the front line,” conservative People Power Party Rep. Lee Seong-kweun and Democratic Party Rep. Park Sun-won told reporters after the meeting. The NIS estimates around 10,900 troops from North Korea will be deployed in the future.국정원은 “북한과 러시아 간 병력 이송은 진행 중”이라고 보고 있으며 “고위급 장성을 포함한 일부 병력의 전선 이동 가능성이 있다”고 국민의힘 이성권 의원, 더불어민주당 박선원 의원이 언론 브리핑에서 밝혔다. 국정원은 북한이 러시아에 총 1만900명을 파병할 것으로 예상하고 있다.The NIS also told lawmakers that the Russian military is teaching the North Korean troops some 100 Russian military terms, but the soldiers are finding it difficult to learn the language, thus it is unclear how they are resolving their communication problems.러시아군이 러시아 군사용어 100여개를 가르쳐주고 있지만, 북한군이 언어배우는 것을 어려워하고 있어 이들이 어떻게 소통하는지는 불투명하다고 국정원은 의원들에게 전했다.Lawmakers were also briefed that the NIS believes that “key Russian security officials involved in dispatching North Korean troops were on board a Russian government plane that shuttled between Moscow and Pyongyang between Oct. 23 and 24.”국정원은 또 “10월 23∼24일 모스크바와 평양을 오가는 러시아 정부의 특별기에 북한군 파병과 관련된 러시아 안보 핵심 관계자가 탑승했던 것으로 파악하고 있다”고 의원들에게 보고했다.Regarding Pyongyang’s future threats, the NIS said that there is a possibility of North Korea launching hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles.향후 북한의 도발 전망에 대해 국정원은 극초음속 중거리탄도미사일과 대형 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사 가능성이 있다고 밝혔다.Park conveyed that the NIS said that North Korea appears to be ready to relaunch a spy satellite after its failed attempt in May, having received Russian technical guidance and purchasing advanced parts. The NIS told lawmakers that it is also “closely monitoring the possibility of a seventh nuclear test after the U.S. presidential election.”북한은 러시아와의 기술 협력과 첨단 부품 구매로 지난 5월 실패로 끝난 정찰 위성을 다시 발사할 준비를 마친 것으로 국정원은 보고 있다고 박 의원은 전했다. 국정원은 또 “미국 대선 이후 7차 핵실험 가능성을 면밀히 감시하고 있다”고 의원들에게 밝혔다.The NIS also reported in the audit that North Korea has recently “raised its security level,” taking into consideration the possibility of an assassination attempt against leader Kim Jong-un. The leader’s public activity this year reached 110 appearances, according to the NIS, up more than 60 percent compared to last year, and precautionary measures include introducing communications-jamming vehicles and drone detection equipment.국정원은 또 북한이 최근 김정은 국무위원장에 대한 암살 가능성을 의식해 경호 수위를 격상했다고 국정감사에서 보고했다. 국정원에 따르면 김 위원장의 올해 공식 활동은 현재까지 110회로 지난해보다 약 60% 이상 증가했으며 경호 강화 조치 중엔 통신 방해 차량과 드론 탐지 장비 도입 등이 포함돼 있다.BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]