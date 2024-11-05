North Korea launches short-range ballistic missiles hours before U.S. election



SARAH KIM

North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, several hours ahead of the U.S. presidential election.The JCS said the military detected the launches around 7:30 a.m. from the Sariwon area in North Hwanghae Province without providing further details.The South Korean military said it is conducting an analysis of the missiles' flight range and type.The JCS said in a statement it is strengthening its monitoring in case of additional launches and "maintaining full readiness while closely sharing North Korean ballistic missile data with U.S. and Japanese authorities."Last Thursday, North Korea launched a new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the East Sea.