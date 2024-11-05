North Korean troops likely already engaged in combat, Ukrainian official says

The first batch of North Korean troops dispatched to Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine has likely already come under Ukrainian attack in the western Russian border region of Kursk, a Ukrainian official said Monday.Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine quoted Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, as saying that the first military personnel from North Korea have become targets for Ukrainian fighters and come under fire in the region.The report did not provide details about the North Korean soldiers' fate.The report came as the United States has said as many as 8,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia's western front-line region, where they are anticipated to enter combat soon.Last Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with KBS, a South Korean broadcaster, that North Korean troops in Russia had not yet participated in combat but were preparing to do so in Kursk.The first batch of North Korean troops dispatched to Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine has likely already come under Ukrainian attack in the western Russian border region of Kursk, a Ukrainian official said Monday.Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine quoted Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, as saying that the first military personnel from North Korea have become targets for Ukrainian fighters and come under fire in the region.The report did not provide details about the North Korean soldiers' fate.The report came as the United States has said as many as 8,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia's western front-line region, where they are anticipated to enter combat soon.Last Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with KBS, a South Korean broadcaster, that North Korean troops in Russia had not yet participated in combat but were preparing to do so in Kursk.Yonhap